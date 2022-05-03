Amber Heard suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome due to abuse, according to psychologist

ANDHe is on the 13th of the libel trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp I had the first witness on the part of the actress. Dr. Dawn Hughes was in charge of giving voice to the alleged abuses that Heard would have suffered from her ex-husband.

Hughes was already present in other lawsuits such as that of the founder of Nxivm Keith Raniere and R&B singer R.Kelly and in the session he commented that the alleged mistreatment suffered by Heard can be equated with “intimate partner violence”.

The psychologist stated that the mistreatment by Johnny Depp caused post-traumatic stress syndrome in the protagonist of Aquamantestified in front of the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Heard demonstrated very clear psychological traumatic effects or the exacerbation of the trauma of those statements made by Mr. Depp’s lawyers,” he commented on this issue.

Dawn Hughes defended Amber Heard following her allegations of gender violence and stated that they are “consistent with what we know about intimate partner violence.”

“Love and normality are almost always in these relationships“, affirmed the psychologist when she commented that strong bonds can maintain a relationship despite the existence of signs of abuse.

“When you’re in a calm moment and violence isn’t happening, you’re back with the man you fell in love with.”