Amber Heard fires her publicists in the middle of the trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has a problem. The actress, who hardly does Aquaman 2 Because of Warner and DC’s concerns about his on-set behavior, he finds himself in an awkward position. Public opinion has been turning against her gradually as the judgment he maintains against Johnny Deppwhich we have talked about in Vandal, progress. heard has hired a new public relations and crisis management firm as she prepares to testify against her ex-husband.

Heard has found another team to manage his popularity crisis and prepare for trial

Heard, they report from Entertainment Weeklyseparate from Precision Strategies, a New York-based firm co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, a former adviser to US President Barack Obama during his first presidential term. According to the sources consulted by NBCnews and other means, all is due to frustration over coverage of the trialto the support for Depp shown by millions of people and those attending the days of the judicial process and the situations generated in recent weeks.







According to the aforementioned media, Heard would have tried to work with Shane Communicationsa corporate communications consultancy who previously worked against Depp. The firm represents the former business managers of the actor, The Management Groupwhen Depp filed a lawsuit against them for fraud and breach of contract there for 2017. At the moment the situation is in favor of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbeanwho claims that his career has been ruined by Heard’s accusations.

It is expected that the protagonist of Aquaman take the stand sometime next wednesday in the defamation trial, which began in Fairfax County, Virginia, on April 11. Depp is suing Heard for an amount of approximately 50 million dollars in damages and prejudicesall based on the opinion article published by Washington Post in 2018 in which the interpreter allegedly recounted her experiences as a survivor of domestic violence. While it is true that Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, his lawyers maintain that the references to and allegations of abuse against him were clear and that the column gives his career and reputation.



