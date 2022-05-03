Amber Heard Fires Her PR Team Over Trial ‘Bad Headlines’

After some unfortunate media coverage during her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard decided to abruptly change her PR teamjust before his turn to testify, according to the American newspaper The New York Post.

Last Thursday the actress of Aquaman left crisis public relations firm Precision Strategies, The New York Post reports she finds herself upset with the “bad headlines” she received during this stage of the trial.

The defamation trial began this April 11, Depp sued her for an opinion piece that she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a person who had had experience in what “represents the domestic abuse”the actor points out that after that his reputation and career were “devastated”.

During the first weeks, various witnesses have taken the stand, from the bodyguard, who claimed to see blows on the actor, but not on her; a doctor who claimed to see traces of an intense fight in the house the day Depp lost part of a finger; even Johnny himself, who denied the accusations of domestic abuse against him and considers them disturbing, egregious “and not based on any kind of truth”.

It is expected that this Tuesday heard testify on the stand in Fairfax, Virginia.

‘She doesn’t like bad headlines’

According to The New York Post, in addition to the bad headlines, people close to her have commented that she is frustrated because her story is not being told effectively, her lawyers claim that Depp physically and sexually abused the actress.

The trial is broadcast live, an issue that heard did not want, but that was fought by Depp’s team, in this way, you cannot control the information that comes out of the court, which has also been filled with fans of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanwho have traveled from far away to show their support.

Notably, his new public relations team is the consulting firm Shane Communications, led by CEO David Shane, who has previously worked against Depp; Meanwhile, his former firm was co-founded by former Obama adviser and deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter.