Alfonso Herrera stars in the Batman podcast on Spotify

Alfonso Herrera fulfilled a childhood dream by becoming the first Latino actor to bring to life Batman for the podcast that Spotify Launches Internationally Today. The actor stars in the Spanish version of Batman unearthed, one of the eight options that the platform developed with DC Comics and Warner Bros to create a sound experience.

In interview with MILLENNIUM, Alfonso Herrera shared that he has always been a fan of superheroes; in fact, “I liked to dress up when I was a child, I remember that I saved money to buy the first movie he directed Tim Burton in the 90s and that it had the seal of Batmanin that movie Jack Nicholson played the Joker. In the end I couldn’t save enough because I was very young, my mother bought me the film and also took me to the Agua Azul park in Guadalajara, where they taught the batmobileit was quite an experience and not even in my wildest dreams would I have imagined being Batman. I am happy with this opportunity to bring it to life”, he added enthusiastically.

Batman Unearthed is one of the eight adaptations into different languages ​​that the platform developed from the English version by David S. Goyer, writer of comics and movies, including the Batman trilogy. Dark Knight who was in charge of Christopher Nolan. For the Spanish version, the podcast is directed by Hari Sama.

“It was an incredible experience, I grew up with a grandmother and a nanny who listened to radio soap operas, listened to Kaliman and Tres patinas. The world of sound is extraordinary, and I feel like this podcast offers a lot of narrative and sound elements that are disturbing; each chapter gets better”, commented director Hari Sama.

“We took super solid scripts, created by Goyer to make them our own with a dream cast, we achieved a tremendous experience. The Spanish version will go down in history, you’ll see, I can’t say much; Zuria Vega’s character is atrocious. It’s an amazing podcast with dark and deep dimensions of the psyche of the characters“added the director.

The history

Batman Unearthed is a thriller psychological that starts with Bruno Díaz as a forensic pathologist in charge of the victims of a serial killerthe story “allows us to get into Bruno’s mind and see how he makes peace with himself so that Batman emerges and faces the Reaper, the villain who stalks Gotham CityPoncho said.

“The podcast has new elements that have not been seen in other installments, here we listen to the parents of Bruno Diaz having a conversation with a mature Bruno, that’s something interesting for Batman fans, and at the same time for the development of the story itself. I don’t want to tell much about what’s coming, but there are new things,” added the actor.

The dubbing process was arduous, Alfonso explained, as it required delving into the pain and vulnerability of Bruno Díaz, and also in the psyche of his alter ego: Batman.

“He is a tremendously tormented character, this is an exercise that we do not do every day, I achieved it with the help of Hari Sama.

“The sound experience is incredible and requires special work, this is a Batman who is trying to quiet the past, so that his alter ego can arrive, we have just seen a Batman in search of revenge; he this is trying to reconcile with what he is, ”he added Alfonso Herreraabout the podcast that premiered today on Spotify.

Distribution

It also features the voices of Carlos Aragón as Alfred, Ana Brenda Contreras as Bárbara Gordon, Zuria Vega as Kell, Alfonso Borbolla as The Riddler and Hernán Mendoza as Thomas Wayne.

Other versions

In addition to editing for Mexico and the United States, the podcast will reach Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy and Japan.

