Alberto Del Rio’s ex-wife dies

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio He has announced on his social networks that his ex-wife, and mother of his children, Ángela Velkei, has died. Del Rio, now known as Alberto El Patron, took to social media just a few days ago asking for help for his wife. She was hospitalized and urgently needed blood and platelet donors..

Unfortunately, Angela finally failed to recover. After her death, Alberto decided to announce the news on social networks, sharing his pain through a series of posts on Twitter.remembering Angela and thanking the fans who had supported her during her health problems.

“It is with pain in my heart and with a torn soul that I officially confirm the unexpected and unfortunate death of Ángela Velkei, mother of my three children. Angela was an exceptional human being and an exemplary mother for my three children.. I thank each and every person who went to donate blood and platelets, the media that spread the word so that more people could go to help us and all the family that is present for my children in this very difficult time in their short lives. lives.



Ángela passed away this past Saturday, April 30, 2022 and fought with all her might until her last second in this world.. Today he rests with God and is watching over Sofia, Stephanie and Joseph from heaven. Angela, you were my wife for many years, the mother of my children, my best friend, advisor and You were there for me in many moments when the world turned its back on me with words of encouragement and a sincere hug.

Thank you so much Angela. We miss you like you have no idea. But I swear to you that our children will grow up to be good men and women like you always asked me to.. Dad will be here for them. He rests in Peace. In this world you were always my angel and so I always let you know. Now you truly become an angel watching over us from heaven. You will always be my angel. Our angel. We love you Angela. thanks for being you“.

Alberto and Ángela got married in 2012. However, the couple ended up divorcing a few years later, in 2016. Despite everything, Alberto Del Rio respected her a lot as a mother. From Solowrestling, we want to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ángela Velkei. Rest in peace.

