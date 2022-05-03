Alba Parietti in love, wedding at 60? The gossip

Alba Parietti would have found love again a 60 years : his new flame would be a Roman manager , foreign to the world of entertainment. Until a few days ago, nothing was known about his identity. According to rumors circulating on the net, although the showgirl declares herself single, the idyll between the two has been going on for some time . But the couple would decide to keep it a secret. According to the weekly Chi, Francesco Oppini’s mother would have established a relationship with a man named Facio, met at an evening with friends.

Alba Parietti would be in love again

Of the two there would also be shots that would portray them in tender attitudes. According to the best informed, the man who would have made Parietti lose his head is Fabio Adami, a very charming man with a passion for sports. And it seems that the presentation to his son Francesco would have already taken place. At the moment the soubrette, who recently participated in Il Cantante Mascherato, has not officially confirmed the news. According to some rumors, the two are even ready to get married. After the end of the marriage with Franco Oppini, Alba had a very important relationship with the philosopher Stefano Bonagafollowing Christopher Lamberthence the Sicilian prince Giuseppe Tasca Lanza of Scalea.