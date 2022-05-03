A new request could leave Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard has once again put the respective careers of the actors in the eye of the storm. While Depp was left out of big projects like Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animalsHeard kept her role in Aquamanowned by Warner Bros. and DC Films.

For some time, fans of Depp and Heard have been questioning the decisions of the studios in relation to one figure and another. Especially to the actress and her permanence within the aquaman sagawhich aroused the anger of the fans.

The actress plays Princess Mera, the love interest of Arthur Curry/Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa. The studio decided to endorse the return of Heard for the sequel aquaman and the lost kingdom (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

The truth is that in the last few hours a new petition emerged to remove Amber Heard of Aquaman 2. Said petition was initiated on April 28 and a few days later it already accumulates more than 3 million signatures.

The creators of the petition argue that ever since Heard and Depp divorced, she has fought to ruin Depp’s career, “repeating multiple accounts of false incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of that he was the abuser.

“Because Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims and must not exalt a domestic abuser,” the authors write. creators of the petition, addressed to the studio Warner Bros.

Since the defamation trial has been going on for more than a week, Heard has once again become a clear target on social media, especially from fans of Johnny Depp. In full swing of the Culture of cancellation, those who seek that Heard’s career suffer the same fate as that of the actor, have not been slow to react.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced in 2016

Remember that in 2018, Heard published a column in The Washington Post where he presented himself as a victim of domestic abuse, without mentioning his partner in question. After a media divorce with Johnny Depp, everything seemed to point to the famous actor, which led to a free fall in his career. Hence, other tabloids echoed Heard’s words, which resulted in a lawsuit against The Sun, which Depp ended up losing, not setting a good precedent in his background.

the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It was delayed and has passed from 2022 to the first part of 2023. Although the filming of the film has already concluded and Heard participated in the sequel, it has yet to be determined if the participation of the actress will remain in the film. Director james wan argued that the postponement of the premiere has to do with the post-production process of the film.

As for Heard, the studio will likely wait for the resolution of the current libel lawsuit to determine the actress’s future in the franchise. As they did with Johnny Depp in the sagas of Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals.

