A Minecraft player recreates Minas Tirith from The Lord of the Rings in a spectacular way

Share

A beautiful photograph, beyond the construction.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a Minecraft player recreate an iconic location from The Lord of the Rings, like this recreation of Minas Morgul, but it’s possible that this replica of Minas Tirith is the most realistic and spectacular to date. Not only because of the construction, the whole of the photograph is of brilliant artistic value.

When it comes to sharing your replica of one of the domes of the first level of Minas Tirith from The Lord of the Rings, u/eagoid, from the Reddit forums, thought that the construction itself was just as important as the photography. Naked eye doesn’t look like a minecraft imageand it’s not because you have a custom texture pack, the framing of the image and the lighting effect play a key role in achieving that realistic and artistic look that is sometimes forgotten.

Of course, the construction of the stage is also at a high level, but it is clear that this particular capture seeks to surprise on the side of its aesthetics, more than anything else. It is common for most constructions to be shown from the sky, as far away as possible, to show their size, and without texture packs.

New projects related to Minecraft are filtered

More Iconic Cities in Minecraft

Just as many Minecraft players recreate iconic locations and cities from The Lord of the Rings, there are also those who recreate iconic cities from video games, such as the Imperial City from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Without a doubt, a revolution for the open world RPG of the time and, on the part of the artist, a huge construction made in Minecraft with great detail. If medieval fantasy is not your thing, you can always take a look at this Star Wars Ventor starfighter made in Minecraft, for lovers of space fantasy.

Related topics: Minecraft

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!