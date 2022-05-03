A columnist told us: The echo of Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock | In BLU Jeans

This Saturday, April 9, at ‘A columnist told us’ by En BLU Jeans, the Director Maria Clara Grace talked about his opinion column ‘The Monte Cristo Show in Hollywood’, who talks about the unfortunate episode at the last Oscars where Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia.

In the column he refers to jokes that target people’s physical flaws. María Clara Gracia was emphatic in saying that she did not defend any of the attitudes, neither that of the comedian for saying what she said, nor that of the actor for the reaction he had.

“The great talk show hosts in the United States have fantastic writers and they may come up with things and they have to get on the same page… but as soon as this situation arose, the writer came out to say that it was his fault, that it was him. the one who had written the script and that was not the subject of either Chris Rock or Will Smith and I said this is a chain of guys hopelessly out of criteria, “ Grace stated.

Commenting that, although these events have rehearsals and everything he says is prepared, both the writer and presenter could have refrained from making the joke. The director of En BLU Jeans referred to the law in Colombia that prohibits making jokes or making fun of defects, disabilities and others and stressed that, although there is something similar in North American laws, they do not explicitly refer to jokes.

He also made reference to the humor of Guillermo Zuluaga, Montecristo, the paisa awarded as the “Best comedian in America”, who based his humor on people’s physical defects.

Finally, Gracia concluded in her column, “neither the writer should have put those lines, nor should Chris Rock have read them (he lacked judgment), nor should Will Smith have gotten up like a neighborhood thug to slap the other. None are saved. Apparently, the “Monte Cristo Show” would have a place in Hollywood.