Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard continues. The star of ‘Aquaman!’ take the stand this week. It is because of that We share five things you probably didn’t know about the actress and Depp’s ex-wife.

5 things you probably didn’t know about Amber Heard

She was charged with dog smuggling.

In the spring of 2016, the actress was prosecuted for illegally bringing the two Depp dogs into Australia. Heard was found guilty of falsifying the customs declaration by checking a box on her passenger arrival card indicating that they had no animals with them on a private plane. Her punishment was $1,000 bail.

He likes classic cars

Amber has always had a love for classic cars and has owned quite a few of them during her 30+ years. She even fixes them herself, mostly using parts she finds and buys on eBay. Two of his main projects have been a 1967 Mercedes 250SL and a 1968 Mustang.

Has a taste for guns

This taste could be attributed to growing up in Texas, where he learned to handle firearms at a young age. His first gun, which was a gift from his father, was a pearl-handled .38 Special. She also owns several other firearms, including a .357 Magnum. He has also been part of gun clubs.

He has declared himself an atheist

When Amber Heard was just sixteen years old, her best friend at the time was tragically killed in a car accident. Having been raised by her parents as a devout Catholic, she later declared herself an atheist, believing that no God could be cruel enough to take a girl’s life. This change of heart was also somewhat influenced by the fact that Heard was introduced to the works of Ayn Rand.

She is a certified lifeguard

One of Amber Heard’s interests is swimming, which led her to become a certified lifeguard. In an interview with Playboy, he talked a bit about doing it as a summer job as a teenager. However, he said that he never actually had to save anyone in his time of service.