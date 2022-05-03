The 5 exercises of the actor The Rock to gain muscle when he turns 50

Always look for hypertrophy workouts and strength routines

Dwayne Johnson The Rock also has a hard time in the gym on his leg day

The Rock, stronger than ever because of Black Adam (and this breakfast “for champions”)

Half a century yes, but Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, turns 50 in the best physical condition of his career. He was never that strong, not even in his time as a star of American wrestling, and his workouts in the gym, always hypertrophy, are a good model for those who want to gain muscle. Heavy barbell squats, bench presses, deadlifts… Hollywood’s highest-paid actor always bets on strength routines and, on the occasion of his anniversary, we review his 5 basic exercises to gain muscle and burn fat.

5 The Rock exercises to gain muscle at 50

It is common to see The Rock on his social networks and, above all, in his stories and Instagram posts showing off his famous cheat meals and some of his favorite exercises, accompanied by interesting reflections on how to execute them. Today we review some of his basics, taking into account that, for the actor, his leg is his priority.

1- FOR LEGS: The lower body is perhaps the muscle group that The Rock likes the most, in fact most of his poses on instagram are showing the muscles of his giant quadriceps. And his basic exercise, logically, is the squat, either with a barbell and free weight, on a multipower or hack machine. In between his tips, go down as deep as you can to get your glutes on fire too. Remember here how to do squats well and the types that exist.

2- FOR CHEST: The logical thing would be to think that The Rock crushes himself one week and another with the classic, heavy and barbell bench press, but it is common to see him training the pecs on a machine. And there are many trainers who claim that the chest can be stimulated on a machine equal to or more than with the barbell and dumbbells. In addition, in his gym Iron Paradise has several machines to attack the chest from all angles.

3- FOR BACK: For many very heavy bodybuilders and fitness athletes like The Rock, over 100 kilos, doing pull-ups is not one of their basic exercises for the lats. Beyond looking for a V-shaped back, they prefer to gain volume and density in that muscle group, so they opt for exercises such as the unilateral dumbbell row, the chest pulldown or the Gironde row.

4- FOR BICEPS: For this muscle, small and easy to hypertrophy if trained correctly, The Rock is a classic and he likes the Z-bar (or dumbbell) biceps curl, sometimes on the Scott bench.

5- FOR TRICEPS: For the triceps The Rock usually uses pulleys, since he likes high pulley extensions for this muscle, especially with a rope, to stretch that part of the arm to the maximum and stimulate it well. Remember that the triceps is a larger muscle than the biceps and it is important to stretch it well to activate all the muscle fibers. (20 arm exercises for bigger triceps).

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io