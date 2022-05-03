11% of the tweets about the Johnny Depp vs Heard case are false!

A new report ensures that 11% of the accounts that comment on the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Twitter are false

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It has been one of the most prominent topics of conversation in recent days. However, an investigation by cyabraa technology company dedicated to make statistical reports about the information shared on social networks, revealed that almost 11% of Twitter accounts who talk about the subject they are false.

The study took into account 2300 Twitter profilesof which they analyzed the type of interaction they had with other users, what kind of material they post and the time of their posts to define if it is a fake account or not. As part of their investigations, they discovered that the majority of fake accounts send messages of support to AmberHeard, with hashtags like #JusticeForAmberHeard #JohnnyDeppIsALiar or #BoycottJohnnyDepp

These types of hashtags are very similar to those used in favor of Johnny Depp, Well, for days we’ve seen trending things like #AmberHeardisALiar, #BoycottAmberHeard or #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. However, the report ensures that most of the accounts that send messages in favor of the actor they are true.

Bot campaign?

The executive director of cyabra, Dan Brahmy, explained that the average number of fake accounts that participate in media issues tends to range between 3% and 5%so the percentage of fake accounts interacting in the case of Depp vs. Heard is three to four times greater than is used to.

Rafi Mendelsohn, vice president of marketing cyabra, said the researchers were surprised by their findings, since usually the use of fake accounts is more common when dealing with issues of a political or social nature, but that it is very rare that they are being used for an entertainment and celebrity theme.

Mendelsohn explained that the use of fake accounts and bots to spread information is becoming more common. And unfortunately, it is a tool that can be used to encourage fake news and disinformation:

“We can now say with some confidence that there is not a topic in the news right now, or any topic that is being discussed on social media that is not affected by the challenge and problem of misinformation and fake profiles. Spreading and impacting the conversation in a negative way.” Rafi Mendelsohn,

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Do you follow the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Twitter?