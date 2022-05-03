10 couples from the MET Gala 2022 who exude love and glamor on the red carpet | Photo gallery | Fashion and Beauty
Photo: © Getty Images
2 of 10 One of the couples that has shown the most romantic image is that formed by Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. The Snapchat founder and the actress met at a dinner party and exchanged phones because they had just bought a house in the same area. A woman already told them that first day that they would end up married and it happened. In 2017 they said ‘yes, I do’ and they are still a happy couple.
Photo: © Getty Images
3 of 10 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child and that allowed us to see the advanced state of pregnancy of the Game of Thrones actress. Both wore a very gothic look, especially her with that white complexion with red hair.
Photo: © Getty Images
4 of 10 In June of last year, Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex, and Adrien Brody made their relationship official, which they had been maintaining for a year before. They are still happy and looked so elegant on this red carpet that showed the glamor of many couples.
Photo: © Getty Images
5 out of 10 Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are the clear example that the age difference is not an obstacle, even when she is the oldest. There is no public appearance in which they do not show the good couple they make.
Photo: © Getty Images
6 of 10 We don’t know if Kaia Gerber ran into her ex, Jacob Elordi, at the gala, but we do know that she spent the night with her new guy, Austin Butler. The actor and model wore a look that reminded us of the Elvis Presley he has brought to life on screen.
Photo: © Getty Images
7 of 10 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are not capable of posing on a red carpet without exuding passion. Now that they are husband and wife after their wedding in Las Vegas, that passion has not diminished.
Photo: © Getty Images
8 of 10 The couple’s first pose after getting married. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz form one of the most desired couples in the social world. Young, handsome and with a lot, a lot of money. And on top of that, they combine their looks to look this good. Point for Valentine.
Photo: © Getty Images
9 out of 10 Blake Lively has become one of the queens of this gala, she has shown it throughout several editions in which she has never disappointed. This 2022 neither. Her Atelier Versace dress in homage to the Statue of Liberty has left us with a transformation on the red carpet that has left us with two looks, each more impressive.
Photo: © Getty Images
10 out of 10 There was a time when Kim Kardashian posed on this red carpet with Kanye West. Now it is Pete Davidson who accompanies her. Simple and discreet, but marking authority. And it is that not everyone can wear the dress with which Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday” to Kennedy in 1962.