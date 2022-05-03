10 couples from the MET Gala 2022 who exude love and glamor on the red carpet | Photo gallery | Fashion and Beauty

2 of 10 One of the couples that has shown the most romantic image is that formed by Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. The Snapchat founder and the actress met at a dinner party and exchanged phones because they had just bought a house in the same area. A woman already told them that first day that they would end up married and it happened. In 2017 they said ‘yes, I do’ and they are still a happy couple.