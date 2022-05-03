Roblox is a gaming platform that has become very popular in recent years. But when we are short on space on our device we may have ever wondered how to play roblox without downloading anything so that it doesn’t bother us so much.

In principle, to play Roblox you have to download the game yes or yes. In fact, there are many tutorials that promise false tricks to enjoy this game without downloading.

However, there is now a fairly easy way to play without downloading. It’s about the web Now.gg, a kind of cloud to access different programs without downloading, made by the creators of the popular Bluestacks Android emulator. And among the options that we have within this website is to play Roblox without having to have the game installed.

To access Now.gg you simply have to enter this link and log in with the user and password that you normally use to access Roblox.

Once you’ve logged in, you can continue your game from the same point where you left off, both on this and on another device. Therefore, you will not need to have the game installed to be able to enjoy it. Something that is especially appreciated when we are only going to play on a device very occasionally or when we have a very old device in which there is not enough space.

How to play Roblox without downloading on PC

Although Roblox is a very popular game on smartphones, there are also a large number of users who prefer to play from the computer. And if for whatever reason you don’t want the game to take up too much space, you’re probably wondering how to play roblox no download on pc.

The great news is that the website we talked about in the previous section, Now.ggis also available for us to use from the computer.

In fact, this website can be used from the smartphone, the PC or even the Xbox. Regardless of the device on which you usually play your favorite game, you can do it through this portal without having to download anything. Thus, if you usually play on another device but occasionally one day you are going to play on the computer, it is not necessary that you download the game just to play one day. By entering this website and logging in with your username and password you can continue playing your game without having to install anything.

How to play Roblox on mobile

If you are not going to play on the computer but on your smartphone, you may be wondering how to play roblox on mobile. As we have already indicated, through the Now.gg portal you can enjoy this game on any device without having to install anything. Therefore, if you have a mobile with little space or in which the games do not run correctly because their features are very limited, it is an option that can be very interesting. But if you are going to play constantly or intend to get hooked on the game, it may not be too comfortable.

For this reason, if you are not going to play on occasion but are going to get hooked on this popular game, we recommend that you install the official Roblox app for Android. It is available in the Google Play Store and is completely free, so it will not be a problem for you.

The application it is quite light and it runs quite well, so in principle it shouldn’t be a problem unless you have a really old smartphone or one in very bad condition. For example, with the app you won’t have to enter your username and password every time, and the game is also more comfortable than in the browser. If you are going to play often, it is undoubtedly the ideal option.







