which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

That Minecraft continues to be so successful so many years after it first saw the light it is the fault (in a good way) of its enormous replayability, the almost infinite entertainment modes it offers and the large number of mods with which we can modify your gaming experience. Thanks to all this, and far from being overshadowed by more recent releases, there are millions of players who regularly play Minecraft around the world.

As we say, the possibilities of Minecraft are practically endless, which gives rise to the most extravagant projects. Do we want to recreate the Earth? No problem, there are already those who are at work. Do we prefer Star Wars scenarios? More of the same. Minecraft gives us the tools and the players do the dirty work… with its corresponding hours of entertainment in front of the screen.

Well, if we feel identified with everything that surrounds Minecraft and we are absolute fans of this popular video game, we must know that within our reach we have a vast catalog of products with which to show our love for Minecraft outside its virtual universe.

Because in the same way that we can expand our particular gamer library with all kinds of works based on Minecraft, We can also dress with Minecraft, decorate our setup with Minecraft and even have breakfast with Minecraft. From the hand of all kinds of decorative objects, clothing and even cups.

So whether it is because we are absolute fans of Minecraft, we want to make a very special gift to nearby gamers or simply increase our collection of articles about video games, Below we review some of the most interesting products featuring Minecraft on the market. With which to decorate our shelves, dress or illuminate our game room. We go with them!

Minecraft Clothing, Decor, and Accessories: Recommended Items

Minecraft Charged Creeper Poster





What better way to decorate the walls of our setup than with a poster if we want to minimize spending as much as possible. Well, for just 6.60 euros we have this colorful minecraft creepergenerous in dimensions (61 x 91.5 cm.) and very cool.

GB Eye FP4744 Minecraft Charged Creeper Poster

LEGO Minecraft The Creeper’s Ambush





LEGO construction sets are a great way to continue playing beyond our screen, and they also serve to decorate our shelves later. Minecraft and LEGO is a very prolific marriage, and among its catalog we find kits as interesting as this which includes several figures. It has a price of 8.79 euros.

LEGO Minecraft 21177 The Creeper’s Ambush, Play Set with Steve, Pig and Chicken Figures, Toy for Boys and Girls

Paladone Minecraft Lamp: Creeper





Returning to the decoration of the setup, the lighting solutions are the most interesting since they allow the creation of unique and personal atmospheres. Minecraft fans can do it with lamps like this green Creeper model, for 19 euros. It has dimensions of 19 x 16 cm.

Paladone PP6595MCF Minecraft Creeper Table Lamp, Green, 19×16 cm

Creeper ceramic mug





If we want to have breakfast every morning with Minecraft present, this Creeper mug is perfect. It has a price of 23.99 euros, a very cool design and a capacity of 650 ml. It is made of ceramic and we can even use it to place our pens and pencils on the game and study desk.

Minecraft – Ceramic Mug Mug – 650ml Capacity – Creeper Mug – Coffee Mug – 3D Game Merchandise – Video Game Merchandise

Paladone Minecraft Alarm Clock





We continue with this cube-shaped alarm clock with the characteristic and unmistakable design of Minecraft. It has a price of 26 euros, dimensions of 11 x 11 centimeters, lights up and features the Minecraft melody.

Paladone PP6733MCF Minecraft Alarm Clock, Multi-Colour, One Size

Board Game: Minecraft Builders & Biomes





Video games and board games are closely connected, how could it be otherwise. And how could it be otherwise, Minecraft also has its adaptations in the form of a board and cards. This Builders & Biomes is highly rated and allows up to four players. An must have for our toy library for just 36.02 euros.

Ravensburger – Minecraft Builders & Biomes, Recommended Age 10+, Children’s Board Game of the Popular Video Game – Dimensions 25 x 25 x 8 cm

minecraft backpack





This backpack, for 35.92 euros, is perfect to give to the smallest of the house. Green, colorful and full of Minecraft characters, It has dimensions of 46 x 36 cm. And it has all kinds of pockets and compartments in which to store everything from a laptop to books, notebooks and school supplies.

JINX Minecraft 17″ Mini Mobs Cluster Backpack Green, One Size (JX10997)

Puma Minecraft Sweatshirt





Also for the little ones in the house, this Puma brand sweatshirt decorated with Minecraft motifs is an ideal gift. It is priced at 54.95 euros and is available in various sizes.

Minecraft Puma kids sweatshirt

LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave





We put an end to this list with this other LEGO and Minecraft construction set. For a price of 59.33 euros offers a good handful of hours of entertainment and several figures that will surely delight fans of this popular video game.

lego zombie cave

