After the broadcast of chapter 5 of Moon Knightfans are wondering where and when the last episode of this exciting story about superheroes will be.

Marvel’s new series has captivated comic book fans, Moon Knight in a short time he has managed to have a good fan base who have praised the work done for showing more of the life of Steven Grant.

Oscar Issac embodies this hero who has a complex life by confusing reality with his dreams, remembering events from past lives and sharing a body with other people.

Moon Knight It has delighted us for several weeks where it has released an episode every Wednesday and as detailed it was a miniseries that is about to come to an end.

#MoonKnight it is a series that takes the characters very seriously, has an incredible development and its main theme, mental health, is treated as it should I dare to say that it is the best made series of Marvel Studios 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6S6hQJefUg —Antoine CoNa | (@AntoineXavis) April 27, 2022

When and where to watch the latest episode of ‘Moon Knight’

After the broadcast of chapter 5 on April 27, fans began to speculate if the series had been canceled and when the last episode will be.

The last episode of Moon Knight It is planned to be released on Wednesday, May 4 and, being a Marvel production, it will be broadcast on Disney Plus, so you need to have your membership.

First trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder released

On April 18, Marvel launched the

first

Official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth back as the god of thunder and the Guardians of the Galaxy. This movie marks the return of the thunderbolt ios in a solo movie, which hasn’t happened since Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

The film had a scheduled release date for November 5, 2021, but due to the health emergency due to COVID-19, Marvel moved its release schedule and it will be until July 7 of this year that we will be able to see the film starring Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portman.

