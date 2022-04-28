vampire ritual? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood

Last January, Megan fox surprised us with the news that she and her boyfriend, the singer Machine Gun Kelly, got engaged on the site where they became boyfriends in July 2020; With a publication, the actress broke the news at the same time that she generated confusion by the final sentence of her publication: “And then we drank each other’s blood”.

Literally, Megan Fox does drink MGK’s blood and vice versa

This sentence could seem simply a poetic expression about their commitment, but it is not. Megan Fox confessed in an interview for the magazine Glamor UK that this was not just rhetorical; actually the couple does drink each other’s bloodalthough it is not such a common practice.

“Yes, we do drink blood on occasion, but only for ritual purposes. I have a lot of experience in this matter, I read tarot cards and I do a lot of metaphysical practices and meditations. Also rituals with the new and full moon and that kind of thing, ”revealed the actress.

She knows that those statements could make people think that this is something “bigger”, but she took the opportunity to joke with the situation and clarify that it is actually a very controlled practice. “I guess having drunk each other’s blood can lead people to imagine us with a chalice like Game of Thrones”, but then explains that “it was just a few drops”.

Similarly, Fox shared that she controls herself much more in that sense because Colson Bakerthe singer’s real name, would be willing to do it in a more dramatic way, and even border on what gory.

“He is much more messy, hectic and chaotic. He’s willing to just rip open his chest with broken glass and say, ‘Take my soul’”, declared Megan to the publication of which she will be the cover of her next edition.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement

In the video that the actress uploaded on her social networks, she confessed that after MGK placed the ring on her and gave her a tender and long kiss, they both drank the blood the other way to seal the commitment they have with their relationship and future marriagealthough due to the phrase he used at that time there was confusion among his followers, because they did not believe that it was literally.

“And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood”, Says his publication that so far has 32.7 million views.