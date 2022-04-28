Unhappy about the arrival of Elon Musk? Try these alternative applications to Twitter – El Financiero

The sale of Twitter to Elon Musk for $44 billion has sparked a huge conversation, from changes to the platform to people who don’t quite like Musk and might try moving to other apps.

Twitter has one of the world’s largest social media communities, according to the encyclopedia Britannica, at the end of 2021 it reported more than 270 million monetizable active usersNot to mention the ghost users and spam bot accounts that Musk himself promised to wipe out.

Nonetheless, there are emerging social networks that could be more comfortable for you, since they have formats that adapt to your tastes and interests and handle styles similar to those of Twitter. We share some alternatives below:

Mastodon

Mastodon is a platform that works through communities run by people and organizations that provide an experience closer to the interests of users.

“Used to post 500-character messages with images, polls, videos, etc. for an audience of followers and, in turn, to follow interesting people and receive their posts in a chronological home feed”, according to the app’s website.

After the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the application registered 30 thousand new users in one day.

Not me

Amino is ideal for communities of teenagers with many interests. In this space you can create blogs, surveys, quizzes or questions for community members to answer.

These spaces are similar to Twitter, only allow users to have different names for each communityas well as interact through personal and group chats to share varied content.

Pillowfort

Pillowfort is a mix of different social networks where users can view and share their own work, create a safe community and be surrounded by “a positive environment”according to the application.

The app allows users control how you interact with the content you share. The control is regulated by the people, who decides what to see and also they can warn about publications with content for adultsso that other people decide what to see and what not.

Reddit

Reddit is one of the alternatives with the largest number of users, which can deliver news and conversations through communities in which people are free to decide to enter according to their interests.

If you are interested in an application with a large community, Reddit would be the ideal option to leave Twitter behindas it has a similar format and works across texts.