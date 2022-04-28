Twist in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the versions that confirm who was the actress’s lover

In the midst of the high-profile media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardaccusations and rumors of all kinds continue. After the version involving Elon Muskcourt documents presented by the actor’s lawyers they would support the version that the tycoon and the actress were lovers while the marriage still lasted.

The legal dispute between the two figures is at a level of detail never seen before, where even the smallest issues are mentioned and publicly disclosed. In this opportunity the situation reached Muskwho is being talked about a lot these days after he bought Twitter.

A few days ago, the tycoon was the protagonist of a rumor that he categorically denied and that seemed to have been just that. Nevertheless, From that story came an alleged relationship that he had with Heard while she was married.

Specifically, the rumor emerged in 2020 and maintains that Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne had a sexual threesome in Depp’s penthouse. This version was supported Josh Drewneighbor of the actor, and Trinity Corrine Esparza, head of the building’s council, with their statements. Furthermore, the British media Daily Mail showed some images where a woman similar to Cara is seen in the elevator.

The owner of Tesla strongly denied this story. In dialogue with Page Six, assured that between him and the model there is only friendship and that the sexual encounter never happened. Besides, admitted an affair with Heard, but said it started a month after their divorce.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard complicated Elon Musk

Regarding the latter, the legal advice of Johnny Depp. According to court documents filed in the case, the first recorded meeting between Heard and Musk It happened a month after the marriage.

According to testimonies from construction employees of Eastern Columbia, the Los Angeles building where the actor’s property is located, In March 2015, the actress received the tycoon “late at night”. At the time, Depp was out of the country working on a movie, so he was not present.

In addition, the actor’s lawyers also claim that the meeting took place shortly after Heard assaulted her ex-husband with a bottleafter he raised the desire to make a post-nuptial agreement to divide the properties.

Beyond the discussion about when the meetings began or the rumor of a trio that was denied by the protagonists, the truth is that both had a love relationship. What Heard recognized at the time is that they both left after their divorce.

Although the link did not work, they remained friends and in 2018 the actress claimed to have “a beautiful relationship” with the tycoon. The trial is expected to last several more days and to investigate not only the relationship between the two protagonists, but also dozens of questions about the time that both actors shared during their marriage.