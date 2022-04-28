Triple H dismantled a storyline about Undertaker’s ‘son’

WWE is well known for her continual changes in her story lines, from sudden changes to overnight cancellations. This is an aspect highly criticized by some fans, but also by screenwriters, who logically end up frustrated by the way their ideas are treated.

In this sense, in the latest edition of his podcast “Wrestling With Freddie”, the former WWE scriptwriter Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that Triple H was responsible for dismantling a storyline which involved Undertaker’s “son”. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“We received a note from Vince saying that Undertaker needed an opponent before starting the storyline ahead of the next PPV. Someone had been injured. I don’t remember who and before we could start the rivalry between Taker and Edge, they wanted someone transitional. But they wanted me to be someone who could mean something. So they wanted us to find someone from FCW that we could bring in, assign a gimmick and basically smash and destroy him for The Undertaker.

So it was Angelo Fazio, Chris DeJoseph and myself. The three of us sat down and started talking about this. All of our brains went to the same place right away, which would be like some sort of cult of Undertaker-worshipping figures and stuff like that. We are releasing ideas and none of them ends up convincing us. I don’t remember who he was, but one of us said: ‘What if he claims that The Undertaker is his father?‘ Someone else said, ‘I don’t think anyone believes that, but maybe it could be in a supernatural sense‘. Anyway, they are going to kill him, they are going to destroy him. Yeah, that would be a father killing his son, but he’s not really killing him, I mean he’s tearing him apart in the ring.

So we try to work with that. We pitched it to Michael and Freebird was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ He does not care. We wrote a promo where he (Undertaker’s “son”) would be hacking the network broadcast. The idea was to hack the Thursday night broadcast of SmackDown, with some kind of grainy images. They looked like pimples from the 80’s and I had these messages for The Undertaker that they came with, ‘His (Undertaker’s) time is drawing near and now it’s going to be my time. I have anger and love for you’. He was a British guy. His name was Hadrian. What a great name, Hadrian. I think it was Hadrian Howard. He had this accent and he sounded soft when he talked. He had a shaved head and a bit of a beard. He looked great, but he was definitely a smaller guy, smaller than me. I’m six one right now, like 185.

So he’s shooting these promos and he’s doing a good job. We got the story approved by Freebird, and then we got it approved by Vince.. We start recording these little segments and they are broadcast on television. It is an ongoing thing. He’s not calling out The Undertaker, but he’s talking about him, and you’re waiting to find out what the reason for that is.. It was this father and son thing. So we’re building, I think there were two weeks that we were off television.

Then we went to Bristol, Connecticut. We shot the promo and it’s the best he’s done so far. It’s not showtime yet. We shot this, but we did it before the show because this was the tape show, not the live show, so you had more time to accomplish these goals.

So we’re at the production meeting and everyone is running their segments. Here comes our segment and nobody said anything the last two weeks or even three weeks of television that we put it out on. Not a single agent. Not Kevin Dunn. Not Vince. Nor nobody. Suddenly, out of nowhere, Hunter says, ‘Are we really going with this guy?’ Remember, this is not a pay-per-view match. This is not a guy who could stand up to Undertaker. It’s just an obstacle for The Undertaker to have something to do, so he can crush this guy and then go for Edge. He says, ‘Are we really going to go with this guy?’ Vince says, ‘What do you mean? What is the problem?’ He says: ‘He looks like the guy who mows my lawn, man,’ and Vince laughed.

Literally all the air left the room. As if you could feel it. Because now it’s embarrassing for the company, well, at least from my perspective. You put something on TV for three weeks and then you take it off with no explanation, there is no way you can do that. As if that didn’t happen on any show. You could replace someone like in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” back in the day. Vince laughs, and then Hunter laughs, and then Kevin Dunn laughs. You would have thought it was the best prank ever. So I’m like, oh man, it’s over. This is over, and Vince says, ‘Okay, drop it’.

Now it’s not just your idea that’s gone. Now I have to go talk to my friend. This guy came from FCW, his first story in the company was going to be with the biggest, and he’s over the moon. Now you have to tell him that it’s not going to happen because he looks like the guy who mows Triple H’s lawn. It’s such a sick and disgusting feeling and it’s our responsibility as a writing team to communicate it to this guy.“.

