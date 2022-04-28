Trendy jeans that will flatter and stylize the figure at 40

exist jeans who do not know of ages or physiognomies. Upon reaching 40 and 50, it is likely that one begins to worry about the impossibility of continuing to wear the clothes that she once placed in the first line of her dressing room. However, there will always be pieces of clothing – within our reach – that have the eternal ability to make us feel comfortable and highly favored despite the changes that our figure has experienced.

If we talk about jeans in vogue, it should be remembered that in this Spring-Summer 2022 vintage models such as mom jeans, baggy jeans or the releases that feature brokenthose that in past decades bought –in their favorite stores– the same women who today doubt whether to put on them or, on the contrary, champion the loose leg trousers that do not reaffirm the figure.

Thanks to the return of these patterns of jeans who have passed through life with us, we will rescue the timelessness and comfort that they bring with them, with special emphasis on the relevance of betting on creations that advocate extreme durability and not the trends ephemeral that, at times, seem to be relegated to the background.

What are the jeans for women over 40 that are trending in 2022?

mom jean

The mom jeans They have a stylizing power that is really difficult to get rid of, so it is not surprising that, today, it is we –also– who defend the pieces of our mothers’ wardrobes. This typology of cowboyStraight from the ’90s, they look good on all sorts of women, making them easy to recycle between generations. German TV presenter Tamara von Nayhauss demonstrates that these jeans They stand as an infallible resource for those who seek to feel elegant.

Tamara von Nayhauss in street style with mom jeans.street style shooters

Wide leg with rips

The street style echoed one of the trends in matters of Cowboys most in demand today. We talked around wide leg denim pants. Its characteristic loose and casual silhouette will take your looks to the next level, regardless of your age. The influencer Grece Ghanem confirms that the extremely wide leg jeans (with rips) are in vogue and are becoming the perfect allies for women over 40 and even over 50.