This is what the protagonists of Harry Potter look like today

Harry Potter It has been one of the most iconic sagas in the history of cinema. Throughout its many installments, it captivated generations from different countries and developed a popularity that remains to this day.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE

The protagonist of Harry Potter He began playing this role when he was 11 years old in what is The Philosopher’s Stone. By the last installment, she was 21 years old when Deathly Hallows was released in two parts. After the end of the saga he was involved in several projects that they did not reach the popularity of the Hogwarts wizard character but in each one he made it clear that he has a notorious quality as an actor.

EMMA WATSON

Perhaps the one that made the most career once the delivery was over. The interpreter of Hermione Granger starred alongside Radcliffe in each of the films and then was part of several projects that varied between comedy, drama and certain suspense films.

To this we have to add that She has distinguished herself as an active militant of feminism as well as of the social and economic inequality that exists in the world. And as if that were not enough, to the performance we have to add that She graduated with a BA in English Literature in 2014. Without a doubt very capable and intelligent in everything he does.

RUPERT GRINT

A different story that is also worth telling. Ron Weasley’s interpreter was also the protagonist of each film but, unlike his friends and colleagues, he has not had a career as involved with acting. Today he is an entrepreneur and has many investments in the real estate market. He has been married and has had 1 daughter as a result of his relationship with actress Georgia Groome.