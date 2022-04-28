This is how Katy Perry reacted when she heard a song by her ex John Mayer

Things got complicated for Katy Perry in the latest edition of ‘American Idol’, a famous game show. As we know, the pop star is part of the jury and every day she has to listen to young talents who are going to present themselves. However, she never imagined that a contestant would perform a song by her ex-partner. John Mayer in his face.

In episode 25 of the program, the contestant, named Noah Thompson, performed the song ‘Heartbreak warfare’, leaving the entire jury very surprised, since the song he was going to sing at first was ‘Take me home’ by John Denver . Finishing his interpretation, he said that the unexpected change was his idea. Katy Perry.

The ‘Roar’ singer quickly chimed in: “Noah, I feel like maybe you should look me up on Wikipedia. I picked John Denver.” However, for Noah, the person responsible for choosing that topic was also the judge Luke Bryan. “It’s a great song, I can’t say more,” Katy Perry said before hiding under her desk as everyone laughed. “Who is going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?” asked the artist.

Let us remember that JOhn Mayer and Katy Perry they started dating in the summer of 2012. After some back and forth, the couple finally ended their relationship in 2015. In 2017, the artist revealed that his song ‘Still feel like your man’ was about the pop star.

At the moment, Katy Perry She is married to actor Orlando Bloom. They both have a little daughter together named Daysi Dove Bloom.





