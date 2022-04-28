The WHO confirms more than 150 cases of salmonellosis in Kinder chocolates in nine countries | Univision Health News
151 cases of salmonellosis linked to the consumption of dairy products have been detected. Kinder brand chocolatemanufactured in Belgium, as confirmed on Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).
An analysis in the United Kingdom found a genetic link between the bacteria that causes this illness, Salmonella, and several Kinder products distributed in 113 countries.
The first case of this outbreak was detected in December 2021 and it has been verified that it shows resistance to six types of antibiotics.
The most affected so far have been children under ten years and women, which add up to a total of 134 of the 151 detected. This is explained by the fact that it is a product aimed primarily at children.
This outbreak has set off alarm bells in the WHO because of the 21 cases with severe symptoms, nine have required hospitalization (43%), which is considered a high rate.
What are the countries where cases have already been confirmed?
The WHO indicated that it considers that the risk that the disease caused by this outbreak expands in Europe, the center of the cases so far, or in the world is moderate and this “until there is information on the complete withdrawal of the products involved.”
Belgiumthe initial focus of the outbreak, is the country that has reported the most cases (26), followed by France (25). In Spain There is one confirmed case, although according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, two others are being investigated that could be related.
As a containment measure, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has ordered the to withdrawal of all Kinder products: Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Mini Eggs and Schoko-bons.
Cases have been identified in nine European countries so far: Belgium, France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.
How is salmonellosis prevented?
Salmonellosis is a foodborne disease commonly associated with the consumption of eggs, meat and dairy products and usually causes mild symptoms in patients, among the most common fever, abdominal pain, or nausea.
However, sometimes the disease can be fatal. The severity of the disease depends on factors specific to the patient and the Salmonella serotype.
To prevent the spread of this disease, the WHO recommends proper hand hygiene, especially after coming into contact with animals; complete cooking of food and wash fruits and vegetables before consumption.