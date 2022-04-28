The platform does not stop launching offers and, in turn, offers free video games such as this one that has been available for several years.





Steam not only does it have a wide range of video games of all genres and for all tastes, but it always has unmissable promotions or, in other cases, it has free games available. Example of that is War Thunderwhich is air, land and naval combat, inspired by the First World War.











The war game that is all the rage on Steam and is available for free

War Thunder is a realistic war game, which is free on Steam for Windows, Mac and PlayStation. With this game, you can use guns, tanks, war vehicles to fight. According to experts, it is almost like a simulator of the First-Second World War, which Its objective is to entertain the player with the fights and destructions.











What does War Thunder contain, the free game on Steam

The game contains aircraft, ships and ground vehicles of different types, from the basic biplane fighters after the First World War, to the Soviet MiG-21 jets and American F-4 Phantom II protagonists in the Vietnam War, going through a variety of well-known bombers such as the American B-17 Flying Fortress, or the German Heinkel 111. There is also a minority of rare aircraft such as the American XP 55 or the Japanese Kyushu J7W1 Shinden, based on unsuccessful or partially developed projects.

The same goes for ground forces: from tanks designed and produced in the early 1930s, to leading units in the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as vehicles with Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) or modern tanks with reactive armor.

Naval battles feature light, heavy, and armored cruisers. Most of the game’s maps are directly or indirectly inspired by actual battles of the time.







Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



