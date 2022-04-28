The unbearable lightness of being called Nicolas Cage

An actor’s career is defined by talent, his ability to reinvent himself and the creativity with which he approaches his different roles. But it is also marked by the good or bad decisions in it, by stories that range from the wonderful to the forgettable, similar to a cobbled road, in which you live to tell the tale or become a mockery of yourself.

One of the actors who has passed this artistic viacrucis is, without a doubt, Nicolas Kim Coppola, better known as Nicolas Cage, actor who has worked with award-winning directors such as his uncle Francis Ford Coppola, the Coen brothers, David Lynch, Werner Herzog and Ridley Scott. He also had his time as an action hero in movies like The rock, Counter/Face, Con Air: Risk in the air either Ghost Rideruntil falling into a kind of lethargy of quite unsuccessful series b tapes like the last prophecy or the infamous remake of the wicker man.

After the great critical success with his role in Pig (Sarnoski, 2021), Cage seems to take a second wind and what better than to continue it with a small film that works as an ode to his career, his problems, his big ego and that enormous weight that he carries with his multifaceted talent. next to the manager Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment2014), this actor takes the same path as John Malkovich or Joaquin Phoenix, but leaves aside existentialist drama or docufiction to deliver a generic meta hybrid in the weight of talent.

The film brings together a series of anecdotes and characters that he has played in his career. COURTESY

Here, the Oscar winner plays a fictionalized version of himself, Nick Cage, who is going through an economic, artistic and family crisis. Therefore, he takes the opportunity to be the special guest of an eccentric millionaire named Javi (Peter Pascal) at his birthday party without thinking that this could give him the biggest role of his life, serving as the great pretext for a story where Gormican, in a funny way, reviews Nicolas’ entire career.

The director and his co-writer, Kevin Ettengive free rein to this meta-narrative that plays with the image of the actor on and off the screen, based not only on certain problems and realities that Cage has experienced, but also on that peculiar relationship that arises with his millionaire admirer, Javi, establishing that strange symbiosis between fan and movie star in a very satirical way with which any follower of the actor can create empathy.

One of the great merits of the film is precisely Nic’s ability to mock and self-reference, giving the audience iconic moments from his films. But none of this would work if it didn’t have the lovable Pedro Pascal by his side, who shows his comedic streak and puts on the back and forth of the legend, creating a chemistry that keeps the viewer’s interest generating a few laughs along the way, especially for histrion fans.

The Chilean Pedro Pascal stands out in this film with his most comical side. COURTESY

Likewise, the script becomes something that alludes to what we are seeing on screen, even making this mockery of super productions and focusing on the relationship between Javi and Cage. As Nic explores the different facets of his career, demonstrating his distinctive acting range as he navigates the film’s different acts, it’s Pedro Pascal who makes the chemistry work by playing a role we can all connect with: the lovable fan who will do anything for his idol.

Also, we can appreciate a very meta construction that sometimes loses its rhythm, especially for the second act where the same film admits a stage of creative crisis, resulting in a third act that recovers a part of that grace and madness from the beginning, referring to the illusion that we are seeing a tape behind the tape, very much in the style of A movie War (Stiller, 2008) or that Truffaut classic, the american night (1973), showing that fiction can overcome reality and vice versa.

The weight of talent then becomes an action comedy that every Cage fan must see, so self-aware that sometimes it even plays against that factor. A film full of many references, acid reviews and too meta moments, which presents us with the actor as he is: with defects and virtues, vices and successes, reminding us of the unbearable lightness of being called Nicky.