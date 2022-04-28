The trend of the moment: combine makeup with the outfit (Rihanna’s word)

In a way, everything Rihanna does is like a breath of fresh air. After reinventing and elevating the look of maternity wear, having created FENTY BEAUTY, a beauty firm with an overwhelming success, without forgetting that she is a pop diva, apparently everything she touches becomes a success. The last thing that she has turned into a trend? Match her look with eyeliners in the same color as her outfit. Her options of make-up they are bold and complement your everyday look. This way of carrying makeup It’s already Rihanna’s stamp.

Nevertheless, celebrities What Lady GagaGigi Hadid or Madelaine Petsch have joined the trend and have combined the eye shadows with the color of their clothes. Without a doubt, a makeup technique that invites you to let your imagination run wild and create daring looks to get out of your comfort zone. This trend is also highly influenced by the hit series Euphoria where her makeup has become as viral on Instagram as the plot itself. We have grouped four examples where a perfect harmony is achieved between the fashion and the beauty.

SILVER EYELINER TO MATCH THE OUTFIT

To celebrate the launch of FENTY BEAUTY at Ulta, Rihanna wore a crop top customized from Coperni and a Maxi skirt brilliant one that left her precious belly on view. Her silver outfit was completed with metallic gray eyeliner done by her makeup artist Priscilla Ono.

VERY-PERI: TRENDING COLOR ELEVATES ANY LOOK

The actress Madelaine Petsch concentrates the eyeshadow mauve in the tear duct to provide the effect of rested look and brilliant. In addition, he combines them with a type of purple velvet shirt, which simulates a bathrobe. A different style, risky and elegant.

EVERYTHING IN RED

Rihanna rocked this bright red look for Valentine’s Day. To keep intact the total look combined a leather coat and her make-up artist, Priscilla Ono, outlined and highlighted her eyes with a double red line. The technique of make-up of this eyeliner? An Cat Eye extra elongated on the inner and outer corners. Without a doubt, a deep and unforgettable look.

ELECTRICAL BLUE EYELINER WITH RED LIPS: PURE COLOR BLOCK

We know that Victoria Beckham is the queen of color block and that no one handles it like her. However, Rihanna has shown with this look that, sometimes, who risks, wins. Despite her shocking blue leather coat, what really blew the world away was the depth of her gaze. The blue eyeliner in form of cat eyes It was love at first sight.

LADY GAGA’S WHITE EYESHADOW

Lady Gaga has done it again, she surprised us with her styling and her make-up at the SAG Awards. This transversal trend knows no age or style, and the pop diva has shown it by giving us a style lesson. Opt for a vintage Armani Priv dress in white and a pair of shades matching the same tone. Ended the makeup looks with a thick outlined black that lengthened the shape of the eye and gave depth to the gaze.

