The partners and ex-partners of Johnny Depp’s ex

These days, the legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is on everyone’s lips: in the midst of a lawsuit by the actor against his ex-wife, in which he accuses her of defamation and demands payment of 50 million dollars, the world has learned many details about their stormy relationship. From Depp’s violent messages to recordings in which Heard admits to hitting him in the past, to videos showing his alleged infidelities, few aspects of their personal lives have remained unrevealed.

love life of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, before and during their brief marriage, is one of those issues that have come to light during the trial. The actress is part of the community LGBT, which is why since the beginning of the last decade she has openly dated both men and women. Here we leave you a list of her known partners and ex-partners, some of whom have expressed their support for the actress during the tumultuous process against her ex-husband.

Tasya Van Ree

Van Ree is a talented painter and photographer with whom Amber Heard had a relationship between 2008 and 2012. From then on, the actress openly declared herself bisexual. In 2009, they were both involved in an incident at the Seattle airport in which Amber was arrested for allegedly hitting Tasya. However, years later, the two claim that the arrest was unjustified and motivated, in part, by the homophobia of the authorities.

“It’s horrible that Amber’s integrity and this story is being called into question again,” Tasya told E! News in 2016. “Amber is brilliant, honest and beautiful and I have the utmost respect for her. We shared five wonderful years together and remain close to this day.”

Johnny Depp

This is definitely the most notorious relationship that Amber Heard has had and the one that has undoubtedly marked her life permanently. The couple met on the set of ‘The Rum Diary‘ in 2011, when he was still married to his then-wife, vanessa paradis. Later, in 2015, they got married and there officially began one of the most stormy relationships in Hollywood history.

Although they divorced in 2016, the feud is far from over. In that year, after the separation, Amber got a restraining order against the actor and in 2018 she published an opinion piece in Washington Postin which he spoke of the domestic violence who lived through their marriage and submitted photographs of her bruised face, allegedly a result of him throwing a cell phone at her.

Johnny sued her for defamation in 2019 and lost the case. In 2022, however, in a new lawsuit, he is seeking $50 million for the same acts, while she is seeking $100 million for domestic violence.

Elon Musk

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceXalso ex-partner of Grimes and one of the richest people in the world, was Amber Heard’s partner in 2017. They met in 2013 during the filming of ‘Machete Kills’, where Musk had a brief cameo, but it was until she divorced of the actor who formally started a relationship.

During the trial against Johnny Depp it was revealed that, shortly after their divorce, Amber told Elon Musk that she wanted a restraining order against her ex. He, for her part, offered her security 24 hours a day. Depp also did not miss the opportunity to mention an alleged threesome between Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. One of her allegations mentions her alleged infidelity with the billionaire and security videos from her penthouse elevator were presented as possible evidence of her.

Nevertheless, Elon Musk denies that Amber Heard was unfaithful to her ex-husband with him. “I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after she filed for divorce,” she told Page Six. “I was never close to her during her marriage.” He will also testify in court on her behalf.

Cara Delevingne

Amber and Cara would have been in a relationship around 2016, also after the divorce. Although they never confirmed their romanceThey were seen together constantly and spent several nights together at the actress’s hotel, where it is said that they “laughed a lot late at night.” As we already mentioned, Johnny Depp alleges that Amber was unfaithful to him with Cara and Elon, and accuses them of having a threesome (and not having invited him).

Vito Schnabel

In 2018, Amber Heard began dating art dealer Vito Schnabel (who has also been romantically involved with Heidi Klum). Although their relationship was brief and lasted just under a year, they were seen several times in New York. They ended, according to statements by both, due to the difficulties of having a long-distance relationship.

Bianca Butty

His last known partner is the filmmaker Bianca Butti, with whom he has been seen since the beginning of 2020. Amber Heard’s daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, was born in April 2021, while she was in a relationship with Butti. However, the actress has stated that she is the only “mother and father” of her daughter.

