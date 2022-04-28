The ‘marriage clause’ that Cristina Pedroche imposed on Dabiz Muñoz

A few days ago the news of the premarital contract between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. An agreement in which the actress and singer imposed a sexual clause on the actor with which a full sexual life is ensured. The couple had to maintain, at least, four sexual relations per week, something that they already commented on last week in ‘Public Mirror’, and that left Susanna Griso “horrified”.

They have also spoken on the subject in ‘La Roca’, Nuria Roca Y Juan del Valand this Wednesday they have done the same in ‘zapping‘, where they have had the presence of Anna Simón and Patricia Arcila, who have commented on what clauses they would put on their respective partners or which ones they had heard. The former collaborator has gone on to say that a friend of hers demanded that her partner sleep in separate beds to “fan the flame.”

After her, it has been valeria rose who couldn’t help but talk about Ben Affleck, whom he describes as “the worst”and it is that he had heard many times that the actor “approached onions on the filming set”, to which Dani Mateo has replied that Jlo “is also to approach”.

Cristina Pedroche entered the subject to ask Ros if she would put a clause in a marriage, to which she replied that she would not: “Putting a clause in a marriage seems the worst to me. A couple has to flow, love is fluidity. You cannot demand anything from anyone, because then you want to do the opposite. You tell me that we have to do it 20 times, because I don’t feel like it even once. When you force something, you lose the desire. However, when it comes to its economy, “yes, what I don’t want is to be robbed.”

A clause in the kitchen

For her part, Vallecas’ collaborator and brand-new presenter of Las Chimes on Antena 3, has revealed that she has a “clause” with David Munoz. “I don’t cook anything. I have an agreement with him that at least once a week he has to cook dinner for me once or twice.”.

An agreement that Valeria Ros has not been happy with: “What a shitty agreement. I thought it was going to be with more sauce”, to which Pedroche replied that “On the other we do not need to agree”. Dabiz respects this agreement despite the fact that he is a chef and that “cooking is not what he most wants to do when he gets home from work”.