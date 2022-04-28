The IInspiration announces its abandonment of the quadrilaterals

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, The Inspirationhave announced today through their Twitter accounts that leave the wrestling business. The former IMPACT and WWE tag team champions posted an image with a statement thanking IMPACT for the opportunity they have been given and stating that they were starting a new chapter in their lives.

“Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Knockouts Champions, The Inspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) confirmed today that they will move away indefinitely from the competition inside the quadrilaterals.

“The IInspiration have been a huge part of the IMPACT Knockouts cast and have been wonderful to work with,” said IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. ‘Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented workers. Everybody in IMPACT wishes you the best of success in the future‘.

The IInspiration made a joint statement: ‘First of all, we wanted to thank Scott D’Amore and the IMPACT family full. We have had an amazing experience working with the amazing staff and cast of IMPACT. We will cherish these memories of IMPACT forever. We are excited about start a new chapter of our lives and of explore other opportunities come our way.”

In this way, The IInspiration said goodbye to IMPACT Wrestling and the world of wrestling until further notice. McKay and Lee debuted as a team in 2015 on NXT. From there, both had a five-year stage in WWE under the name of The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce). In the year 2020, WWE decided to separate them, and after a brief period fighting individually, both they were fired in April 2021.

That same year, IMPACT hired them under the name of The Inspiration, and won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in their debut at Bound for Glory. The IInspiration last wrestled last week at Countdown to Rebellion and were defeated in a tag team title match by The Influence.

