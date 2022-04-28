the book that reveals what really happened

In it 2007the British writer Tina Brown scandalized England and the United States with the publication of The Diana Chroniclesthe best book of the interiorities of the marriage of the princes of wales, Carlos Y Diana. After the couple had starred in loud scandals and Diana had lived through a thousand tragedies, including a horrible death in a tunnel in Paris, thousands of works had been written about them, each one more sensational and surprising. It seemed that nothing could be added to what was previously said, but Tina Brownwho knew the insides of the royals Like no one else, he rang the bell and brought out the book that has best explained Diana of Waleshis motivations, his contradictions, his passion for fame and the most lurid episodes of his married life.

Now, the writer returns to the fray with another book that promises to be historical: The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil. The work starts just at the moment in which it finished Diana Chronicles: the death of the Wale’s princess in Paris and the unusual and furious reaction it uncovered in England. Although it is hard to believe now, Queen Elizabeth II experienced those days the hardest moments of her reign and she was about to lose the throne. The British people, generally so restrained and so monarchical, turned their backs on him in the midst of monumental anger. the foundations of buckingham they trembled and only the sovereign’s cunning and resilience managed to fix things.

Elizabeth II’s ‘never again’

Isabel II He drew from all this a firm conclusion: “never again.” He was never going to allow such a tragicomedy to happen again. No one was ever going to overshadow him and put the throne of England. Never again would a princess of Diana or, at least, what she meant. Never again could another member of the royal family who was not the queen shine so brightly, nor be so charismatic and popular. In the family there was only room for one superstar: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. All the others were secondary. And that also included the future wives of her grandchildren. That decision would mark the fate of his grandchildren William Y Enriquethe famous William Y Harry as the British know them.

According to the book of Tina Brown, after the death of their mother, the two brothers became even closer if possible. They had always been very close and Diana had insisted that they be treated the same, even though William He was the heir to the throne and Harry it was the second. However, he did not always succeed: from the beginning, many courtiers and even members of the royal family itself, such as the queen mother, the grandmother of the little ones, prioritized William in his attentions and made him Harry felt excluded, a second that nobody wanted. That on top of that the oldest seemed full of all the gifts (as a child he was extremely handsome, a good student, diligent, serious and a good athlete) did not help much.

the opposite brothers

The death of Diana in that fateful tunnel Paris It was a very hard blow for the brothers and, even today, they suffer the consequences of the trauma. William He became a very introverted being who hated the press with all his might and who looked at his father, Prince Charles, with suspicion for years. HarryFor his part, he became an uncontrollable rebel, someone who wanted to break all the rules and skip all the codes. He drank more than fish, took drugs and drove at breakneck speed. Both brothers, despite the fact that her mother had made efforts to get them out of the palace and rub shoulders with more normal people, ended up surrounded by a clique of upper-class friends, some quite posh.

They both succeeded with the girls, although William was lucky and in the first year of university in the Scottish St Andrews met Kate Middleton, a middle-class girl whose family ran a business of pieces for children’s birthdays with which they came to earn millions. She was an intelligent, deliberate girl, with a very well-furnished head and a rather conservative personality. Perfect as a future queen.

Harry, for his part, met a couple of girls he could have married: one was Chelsea Davisone exuberant South African, and the other was Cressida Bonas, an aspiring actress who came from one of the most pedigree families in England. Harry became very much in love with both of them, especially Chelsea, but the pressure of the British press and, above all, the tabloids, was too much for them. They couldn’t even take a step without paparazzi chasing them and the whole country whispering about their lives.

Also, both of them were too independent to accept a life in the royal family. Although we think that the life of a princess is like in the movies, consisting of wearing tiaras and dressing up in designer dresses, the truth is less appetizing. Actually, the life of a royal it’s profoundly boring, the press picks on them daily, and as sixth in line to the throne, Harry couldn’t offer, like his brother could, the consolation that his wife would one day be crowned queen. Hence Tina Brown explains in the book, more than a life of glamor in spades, Harry offered something rather more modest. For example, when he went out with Cressida, since they couldn’t go to restaurants or theaters much because they were chased by photographers, they stayed in the small house that Harry I had inside the enclosure Kensington (the call Nottingham Cottagewith two rooms), ordered food at home and watched Netflix series.

In fact, Harry he had little to offer other than a life of sacrifice and subsequent oblivion by public opinion. And he knew it from the beginning: although he put on a good face in public, at first he felt deeply bitter. The only thing that managed to make sense of it was his time in the army, but his military career ended and he was left without knowing what to do with his life. While his brother was getting him named honorary president of a bunch of interesting organizations, he wasn’t called by anyone. Harry ended up in a deep depression.

An MI6 therapist

According to the book of Tina Brownwhen Harry was still with Cressida Bonas (their relationship lasted two years, from 2012 to 2014), he spent the day complaining bitterly about his situation. He ranted about how well everything was going for him. William and he deeply resented his father, Prince Carlos. When Guillermo was appointed patron of the highly prestigious Tusk Trustan organization to protect rhinos and elephants, Harry he exploded with fury: he would have loved to have done it. According to the book, both brothers staged epic fights over the issue. Many at the time believed that Harry was a “very, very angry” man.

Cressida became so concerned about her then-boyfriend’s mental health that she recommended he see a therapist. He ended up agreeing with her and, in a surprising move, she contacted the MI6the British espionage service, to get the contact information of one of the health professionals with whom the spies worked.

The therapy must have worked, because when Cressida Y Harry They broke up, he wrote her a letter thanking her for what she had done for him: “I admire you, I wish you the best and, above all, I thank you for helping me face my demons and seek help,” he acknowledged.

Harry’s transformation

Surely, to Harry therapy helped him sort through his feelings and also to realize his multiple talents. Because she might not be as smart as his brother, but she had plenty of charisma and it was he, not his older sister, who had inherited his mother’s knack for dazzling the masses and winning over the crowd. press. In his first solo trip to Jamaica representing his grandmother, he stunned everyone with a self-confidence and spontaneity that the audience applauded in abundance. He even hugged the prime minister, a very republican lady who had said days before that she wanted a referendum so that Isabel II ceased to be head of state of her country.

Harry began a great personal transformation that led him to be the most popular member of the royal family, ahead of even his august grandmother. Of being the black sheep (remember that he starred in covers drunk, dressed in Nazi at a costume party and naked in Las Vegas), became the great hope of the institution. Harry focused on very powerful organizations (sentebale in Lesothocreated the highly prestigious Invictus Games) and came to connect with the masses as only her mother had known. Now it was William who was jealous.

Meghan Markle’s breakthrough

According to the book of Tina Brownthe tension between the brothers was already very deep before he appeared on the scene Meghan Markle, but there is no doubt that it was she – or, rather, her marriage – who precipitated things. The author assures that she “changed everything in Harry’s life” and, although she recognizes some assets and virtues, she is also very critical when it comes to ensuring that both “ended up prisoners of the fantasy that they could be the instruments of a transformation global”.

That is, they wanted to change the world and sincerely thought they could do it. Meghan and Harry wanted to have a leading role in the world, for everyone to recognize their virtues and talent, to be the new couple that everyone admired on a large scale and with whom all celebrities They wanted to rub shoulders. Meghan saw herself as a new Diana but in the most modern version of her: biracial, openly feminist. An Angelina Jolie humanitarian but with the aura of Grace Kelly. The dream of every American who aspires to be a princess.

According to Tina Brown, from the beginning the relationship was addicted “to the drama” and, little by little, Harry was changing his personality to adapt to his beloved. Guillermo wanted to alert her that she was going too fast (on the third date she already took her to Africa and a few weeks later she was already assuring with great fanfare that Meghan was “the woman of her life”). But Harry took the comment as an intolerable intrusion. A new gap opened between the brothers.

What happened during ‘Megxit’

According to the book, Meghan never adapted to palace life and became uncomfortable in England. She, who had grown accustomed to a life as an actress and editor of a luxurious lifestyle website, constantly receiving gifts from designers and cosmetic companies, suddenly found herself living in a cottage ramshackle Her husband depended financially on her father and the palace did not allow her to stand out as much as she would have wanted. Her dream of being a fairy tale princess was quickly dashed.

The megxitthe output of Megan Y Harry of the royal family was inevitable but disastrous for both parties. The book is very explicit in stating that Meghan wanted all the benefits of being the Duchess of Sussex, but that she wanted to be able to close business deals and earn money on her own. She felt that she did not have the platform she needed to unleash her ambition to be a global megastar. In the end, everything blew up and Meghan and Harry left England. Tina Brown doubts that they will be very happy in their new life and that, especially Harry, he will not be able to feel satisfied in a Hollywood environment. Deep down, he’s more of a prince than he likes to admit.

will you ever return to England? Tina Brown assures that Harry would like it but that Meghan does not even want to hear about it. She still hasn’t found a topic to pursue (Brown says she’s tried many causes but none have succeeded), but she’ll keep trying to carve out a future for herself as a star.