Terms of agreement on marital sex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are remarrying. In 2002, Jennifer apparently asked Ben to establish a series of marital agreements aimed at “strengthening the relationship” and “avoiding possible infidelities”, among which the obligation to maintain a minimum of four sexual relations a week stands out. Family lawyer Alberto García Cebrián analyzes this agreement which, according to him, would not be valid in Spain.

The news has spread that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they intend to remarry. The couple already shared a sentimental relationship 20 years ago and it seems that the year 2002 was chosen to marry, although they finally decided not to.

It was precisely this year that Jennifer apparently asked Ben to set up a series of marriage agreements aimed at “strengthening the relationship” and “avoiding possible infidelities”among which the obligation to maintain a minimum of four sexual relations a week.

There are different opinions in the legal sector in Spain, but Alberto Garcia Cebrianfamily lawyer, considers that it would not be possible in any case.

Marriage cannot be conditioned or subject to term. Indeed, it is possible to agree on a series of matrimonial conditions as long as they do not go against the law, good customs (public order) and equal rights between the spouses.

The most common is that the marriage agreements focus on the matrimonial economic regime, the most frequent is that a marriage that marries in common territory and that, therefore, if they do not grant marriage agreements, they would marry in community property, establish separation of assets. That is what the vast majority of capitulations in Spain consist of.

Nonetheless, You can also include conditions that are reasonable such as place of family residence, the distribution of assets… etc.

Issues contemplated by the Law in Spain in a marriage

On the other hand, there are issues that cannot be agreed upon in Spain because affect fundamental rights, mainly freedom and dignity. A marriage is not a commercial contract and that is why, even if the spouses get married, they do not become an appendage of the other, but they continue to have freedom to govern their lives and decisionswithout prejudice to the obligations and responsibility assumed by the marriage bond.

If either spouse stops wanting that marriage, they have the right to separate or divorce. It is something very simple and does not require justification or any reason in the legal field.

Two people can decide to have a sexual relationship regardless of their marital status, just as they can decide not to. It does not matter if people are married to each other, single or even if it is an extramarital relationship, because infidelity is perfectly legal in Spain.

What is not admissible in law is that a person can agreeing and forcing oneself to have a certain number or type of sexual relations with another personbecause this will depend on whether at that specific moment you want to have it or not, but in no case because you have forced yourself to do so on paper.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2002.

Let’s take an example that will help us understand it perfectly from the reverse point of view: Let’s imagine that in Spain the husband proposes and the wife accepts that in the marriage agreements they include the obligation that the wife must necessarily have a number of sexual relations with her husband being able to even establish all kinds of details.

It’s outrageous, so a woman would be forced to have intercourse with her husband regardless of whether she wants to have them at that time or not. Well, in the event that it is the woman who asks her husband, the same thing must happen.

In addition, the burden of proof would also be highly debatable, since it cannot be claimed that a notary attests to each sexual relationship or what it has consisted of to consider that the obligation has been fulfilled or not.

In fact, in Spain, the notary before which certain marriage agreements are granted will verify that the agreement between the spouses is not contrary to law or public ordersince considering that it is, it will reject the elevation of the capitulations to a public deed.

Imagine that you want to agree that one of the spouses must be the one who always cooks, that they must dress in blue, that they cannot wear a miniskirt or tight clothing, that they must put a label on their forehead that says “ married”, that explanations and details of relationships with other people must be given, that no alcoholic beverage can be drunk outside the home or without the presence of the other spouse, that WhatsApp cannot be sent to people of the opposite sex or that they may go out into the street at night without the other’s permission.

This can be done like this in real life if you want that way at all times, from the freedom of decision of each person, but no one can be forced to. Above two people decide to get married there are non-negotiable and unavailable rights.

In addition, the essence of marriage is diluted in this type of, said with respect, “Americanadas”. Jennifer Lopez, for example, has been engaged 6 times and married 3 times. It is something perfectly appropriate since she has decided so, but it is evident that this type of marriage pact does not help at all to maintain sentimental stability because they do not base the relationship on trust, love and mutual respect.