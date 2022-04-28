Selena Gomez’s younger sister claims to be ashamed of the singer

Selena Gomez He is only 29 years old and has followed the development of social media over the last decade. The singer already faces challenges with technology and changes in social networks. more and more assiduous in TikTokthe artist shared moments with her younger sister, gracie.

“You embarrass me“, says Gracie making Selena laugh at the beginning of the clip.

The interpreter of “At once” posted a video on the social network where Gracie makes fun of her for not being able to use Snapchat, a application instant messaging that disappears after a period. The singer tried to explain to her younger sister how the social network she hit in mid-2012 was fine, but she ended up deleting her own videos and failing the mission.

“I just deleted TikTok completely“Selena reports, appearing angry and making her younger sister laugh.

“You see? This is where she is at. Snapchat is where it’s at!“, after a long search the video seems to be found on Snapchat.

You may also be interested: Cardi B and Niall Horan defended Lizzo after offensive comments

“Remember Snapchat guys” Selena Gomez together her sister Gracie.⁣

⁣

“Remember snapchat guys” @Selena Gomez with her sister Gracie.⁣ pic.twitter.com/Vav4fqYsdb — Selena Gomez Fan Acc (@_selenagomezecu) August 16, 2021

Among other news related to Selena Gomez, the singer is definitely investing in her career on TikTok and delivering videos funny. This weekend, the singer, who is also a success on social networks, published a series of videos of a joyful evening between friends on the short video platform.

At a table, having drinks, the interpreter of “Dance with Me” sang several songs from the album “Thank U, Next” from Ariana Grande. Making faces and mouths, shaking the performance, Selena and her friends sang “Break Up With Your Boyfriend, I’m Bored” Y “needy“, both hits from Ariana’s fifth studio album.