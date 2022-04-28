Sandra Bullock tells how Keanu Reeves was her great “crush” and now they are great friends

It is not uncommon to see Famous who fall in love during recording sets and so it happened to Sandra Bullock with Keanu Reeves when they recorded Maximum speed, one of the most iconic films of the nineties.

The chemistry of the actors was undeniable in the film and although they did not have a love relationship, They have confessed their feelings for each other.

Sandra Bullock remembers her platonic love for Keanu Reeves

bullock recently sat down with her co-star from Lost CityChanning Tatum, to answer some questions and talked about his crush on Keanu in those times.

“Yes. Big moment. That is common knowledge,” she said. — Sandra Bullock

This is not the first time that the famous talks about how Reeves was his crush for a long time, because during an interview with Ellen Degeneres she remembered how sweet and handsome he was, so she couldn’t help but take things seriously.

Reeves it was his great platonic love and although she thought that it was not reciprocated, some time later the actor would reveal that he also had feelings for her.

“Obviously, she didn’t know that I was in love with her either,” the actor confessed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres who told him about his partner’s words. — Keanu Reeves

Although many wondered why despite having loved they did not have an affair the interpreter of Neo highlighted his professionalism.

“We were working,” he confessed. — Keanu Reeves

almost now 30 years later Sandra and Keanu They have a nice friendship and show it off from time to time.