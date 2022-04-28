Ryan Gosling: The actor’s five best films and where to see them

The actor Ryan Gosling He is one of the most successful personalities in Hollywood, because at 41 years old he has established himself as the protagonist of various films.

From love tapes (which could define how toxic your relationship is) to science fiction productions: the native of Canada has a great artistic repertoire.

The point is that his name became a trend during the course of this Wednesday, as the release date of his next project was announced.

The film that will feature her participation, as well as that of Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, is called “Grey Man” and its release date is scheduled for the month of July.

As we reach this point in the year, we have prepared a list of five essential films from Ryan Goslingas well as the platforms where you can appreciate them.

Here you can see the five most successful movies of Ryan Gosling

Diary of a passion (2004)

The story takes place during the 1940s and tells the story of a couple that is separated by third parties; later the two meet again and the story is narrated by the subject, although already in advanced age and with the company of his beloved who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

This romantic classic was directed by Nick Cassavetes and was one of the biggest hits of Ryan Gosling. Now you can find it on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Blue Valentine (2010)

This production tells the story of a young couple made up of “Dean” and “Cindy, who have been together for seven years and whose fruit is a little daughter. Unfortunately she begins to lose interest in her, so he proposes to visit a themed hotel to regain her passion. This movie can be seen on Netflix.

Drive (2011)

This film, available on Netflix and Claro Video, tells the story of a specialist film driver and mechanic in a workshop, who at night becomes a talented driver for criminals.

La La Land: City of Dreams (2016)

Another of the successful projects of Ryan Gosling, because the film that focuses on “Mía” and “Sebastián” obtained 14 nominations for the Oscar Awards. Now it can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

It is the sequel to Blade Runner, a science fiction film directed in 1982 by Ridley Scott. It is currently available on Netflix, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Prime Video.

So you have no excuses, if you are a fan of Ryan Gosling you know where you can find 5 of the most successful films of the Canadian actor.