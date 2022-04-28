Rosario Cárdenas is awarded the Order of Knight of Arts and Letters of France • Workers

Cuba has, for a few days, a new and prestigious figure of the national culture that holds the Order of Knight of Arts and Letters, a distinction that was imposed on the dancer and choreographer Rosario Cárdenas, National Dance Award and director of the Company that bears his name, by the French Ambassador in Havana, Patrice Paoli.

The valuable honorary decoration granted by the French Ministry of Culture was instituted on May 2, 1957, it is conferred on “people who have distinguished themselves for their creations in the artistic or literary domain or for the contribution they have made to the splendor of arts and letters in France and in the world. Its antecedent is found in the Order of Saint-Michel, as mentioned by various sources of the French government.

“France has always been a must-see destination on my trips abroad. In Paris I lived, studied, danced, choreographed and taught for a few years. It has been an extraordinary opportunity to have been in contact with the arts and artists, but also with the population of this ‘City of Light’, where I have also been able to express and share my rich experience in contemporary dance”, said the renowned dancer during the act of imposing the precious award.

“I remember,” he added, “when I lived for a time in one of the apartments belonging to the Paris fire brigade headquarters, hosted by an official friend of that entity. I want to dedicate the distinction that I receive today to these exceptional men and women who impressed me with their human, physical and professional qualities, which I can say are far from being reduced to the ‘Art of firefighting’».

Rosario added that “these soldiers of fire that I met are true knights of Life, and now that I have become a ‘knight’ thanks to the French Republic, I will continue to bear witness to their values ​​through the arts, through my most important weapon. , Dance”.

Graduated in 1992 with a Gold Degree in Dance Art from the Higher Institute of Art in Havana, obviously moved, she noted: “I want to express my deep attachment to France and the French Alliance in Cuba, for the cultural relations that it has cultivated for decades and with which I have been carrying out various projects”; She, meanwhile, announced that “next May, we will premiere at the Martí Theater, on the occasion of French Culture Month, the work Comala by Franco-Colombian dancer and choreographer Alexi Marimón. And later the work Brutal by Franco-Cuban Nelson Reguera”.

Finally he exclaimed: “A thousand thanks once again for rewarding my artistic career with this decoration, to which I cannot help but associate all the dancers and collaborators who have accompanied me throughout these years. I am deeply grateful to the French government for granting me this honor, to the French Ministry of Culture, to the French Embassy and to the French Alliance in Cuba.

Words of the Honorable Ambassador of France in Cuba, Patrice Paoli

For his part, the Honorable Ambassador of France in Cuba, Patrice Paoli, when reading the note accrediting Cárdenas with this distinction, emphasized: “Dancer and choreographer, you are one of the first dance professionals in Cuba to found your own independent company.

“You created —he pointed out— more than 90 choreographic works in Cuba and abroad. She received two of the important Cuban distinctions in this field: the National Dance Award and the Distinction for Culture”.

Addressing the artist, Paoli highlighted: “Rosario Cárdenas, you have had important ties with France for many years. She carried out research on the theoretical and practical specificities of contemporary dance at the University of Paris VIII, and she had a diploma in Contemporary Dance awarded by the French Ministry of Culture. She presented creations at the Cartoucherie de Vincennes, at the Cetre Mendés- France de Mestreuil and participated in Entrez Dans la danse in Bercy”.

The French diplomat recalled that the honoree was “a member of the International Dance Committee, you represented your country in 2019 at the General Assembly of this UNESCO committee in this country”, while he recalled that Cárdenas, “received in your company French choreographers such as Chritophe Béranger and Jhonathan Pranlas-Descourt from the Compañía Sine Qua Non Arte and the Franco-Colombian choreographer Alexi Marimón, who will return at the end of this month for a new artistic residency”.

In his brief argument to confer this recognition, Patrice Peoli also stressed: “Maestro Rosario Cárdenas, you were selected in 2019 among the Cuban cultural personalities by the French press agency (AFP) to participate in the exhibition Franco-Cuban Alliances: Faces and expressions, an exhibition that was presented in this Palace and in the Hotel So-Paseo del Prado, within the framework of the celebrations of the 500th anniversary of the foundation of the old Villa de San Cristóbal de La Habana. She also collaborated in the special multimedia issue Cuba / France published by Les lettres francais in 2021”.

Finally, she sentenced: “Dear Rosario Cárdenas: For your commitment, your work as a dancer and choreographer and your performance in favor of Franco-Cuban cultural exchanges, on behalf of the French Ministry of Culture we present you with the insignia of Knight of the Arts. and the letters”.

Rosario has been a dancer and teacher since 1971 and a choreographer since 1980 of the National Contemporary Dance Company of Cuba, with which she performed some fifty works presented in Germany, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Spain, former Yugoslavia, Russia, Poland, Hungary, Jamaica. , Guyana, Belgium, Angola and Nigeria among other countries. She has participated in workshops and courses with prestigious teachers from different latitudes. She is a member of the International Dance Council and has received numerous national and international awards and recognitions for her work in the world of dance.

He belongs to the advisory group of the National Council for the Performing Arts in Cuba and the advisory group for the Performing Arts of the Cuban Ministry of Culture. She is a member of the National Council of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba and a member of the UNESCO International Dance Council.

In 1990 he founded the Compañía Danza Combinatoria, which as of 2003 was renamed Compañía Rosario Cárdenas de Danza Combinatoria, with which he developed his own choreographic teaching methodology and consequently his own movement technique.

During the ceremony, held at the Prado Palace of the French Alliance with the presence of Luis Morlote Rivas, president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba; Juan Antonio Palacio Fernández, General Director of Press and Communication of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Marc Sagart, General Delegate of the French Alliance in Cuba, performed by the Rosario Cárdenas Company of Combinatorial Dance.

Knight of Arts and Letters

The Council of the Knight Order of Arts and Letters comprises six members by right: A member of the Council of the Order of the Legion of Honor; The Director of the Cabinet of the Minister in charge of Arts and Letters; The General Secretary of Arts and Letters; The director general of the Libraries of France; The General Director of Architecture; and The Director General of the French Archives; in addition to ten relevant personalities from the artistic or literary field appointed by the Minister in charge of Arts and Letters.

The Order of Arts and Letters has three Degrees: Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of Arts and Letters); Officier des Arts et des Lettres (official of Arts and Letters); and Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres (Commander of Arts and Letters).

The degree of knight can only be granted to artists, writers or intellectuals who are at least 30 years old and in possession of their civil rights. The two higher grades are awarded on the condition that a minimum of five years in the lower grade is justified. Distinguished non-Frenchmen may enter the Order without age restriction. Since the decree of May 5, 1997, the annual contingent rises to 450 knights, 140 officers and 50 commanders. It is still a relatively under-awarded decoration.

Among the international figures who have obtained such a prestigious award are: Atahualpa Yupanqui, Argentine singer-songwriter, guitarist, poet and writer (Chevalier); Mercedes Sosa, Argentine singer (Commandeur); María Félix, Mexican actress (Commandeur) and Meryl Streep, American theater, film and television actress (Commandeur). Several Cubans also hold this Order, such as Alicia Alonso and Leo Brouwer (Commandeur, and Leonardo Padura (Chevalier).