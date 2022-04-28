Price of the dollar today, April 27: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The U.S. dollar It is seen for the second time in a row so far this week.

The currency remains strong against concerns about the war between Russia and Ukraine. In addition to this, the markets are attentive to the closure of Shanghai, derived from China’s measures to deal with a new outbreak of coronavirus.

“Fears continue among operators that the lockdowns in China due to COVID-19 end up affecting the growth of the world economywhich, together with the war and monetary normalization, fuel fears of global recession”expressed the firm CI Banco, according to information collected by Noticieros Televisa.

Then, How much is the US dollar this Wednesday, April 27, in Mexico and part of Central America, According to the most recent report of investing.comrwell-known financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 20.4692 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 661.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5452 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.4692 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2755 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 659.83 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 659.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6430 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2903 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2864 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,6300 gold córdobas

Sale