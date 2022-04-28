Mexico vs. Guatemala lineups confirmed

The Mexican soccer team starts its way to the Qatar World Cup 2022the first rival will be Guatemalacombined led by an old acquaintance of Aztec soccer, Luis Fernando Tena.

The match will not feature star players, as it is their biggest play in European soccer, although Marcelo Flores is considered in the call and his statements caused various reactions within the national team.

“I am very happy where I am right now, loving what I am doing in football and living in the moment and enjoying everything, of course I have my dream of playing in the World Cup”, he commented. Marcelo Flores in interview for

Aztec Sports

.

The element of the Arsenal of England, also commented that his goal is to go to the World Cup in Qatar, although he gave signs that he could consider Canada in the event that the “maple leaf” team promises to go to the World Cup.

The above statements caused apparent annoyance to

Gerardo Martino

coach of the Mexican National Team, as he replied to Flores prior to the game against Guatemala.

“I don’t think it should be approached that way. We don’t have to offer the footballers anything, it’s the footballers who have to offer the selection and what they have to offer is the football aspect and the aspect of wanting to belong”, commented the “Dad” at a press conference.

Confirmed alignments Mexico vs. Guatemala

Goalkeeper: Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez, Palermo Ortiz, Jesus Angulo, Erik Aguirre

Media: Erick Lira, Luis Chavez and Erick Sanchez

Forwards: Roberto Alvardo, Santiago Giménez and Sebastián Córdova

Schedule and where to watch Mexico vs Guatemala LIVE

