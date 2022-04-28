Matt Damon talks about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

He is one of the actor’s best friends and with whom he formed a great creative duo in the 90s, writing the script for the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting. Look what he said.

At this time, Hollywood is incredibly shocked. It is that one of the most beloved couples of the beginning of this century resumed their relationship. It is not about Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pittnot. Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They got back together after 17 years apart. And who has just reacted to such news is a great friend of Ben. Is about Matt Damon. Both actors formed a great creative duo in the film Good Will Huntingfor which they won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The interpreter could not help but give his opinion about the relationship that he himself witnessed in those years. Find out what he said.

Matt Damon reacts to the courtship of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

This year found Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with a separation. While she broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez After four years, Affleck ended his relationship with the actress. Anne of Arms. Alone and without commitments, it seems, they have given themselves another chance.

bennifer, as this couple used to be called, had a courtship between 2002 and 2004. Then they took different paths, although always maintaining a cordial and friendly bond. But with a pandemic in between, it seems that this “friendship” became something else again and Matt Damon omitted an opinion on the matter.

“I found out on television, I was at home and I saw it. The truth is that it would be incredible. It is a fascinating story. I hope it’s true, so be it. They are incredible”expressed this morning in an interview with the Today program.

What do you think? Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Really Dating Again?