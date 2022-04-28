Manual on how to destroy a business

We begin this review by recalling how incredible is the charisma that Jared Leto (for once without prosthetic makeup) and Anne Hathaway manage to give to the leading couple, Adam and Rebekah Neumann, until 2019 CEO of WeWork, a company valued at almost 50 million dollars and then collapsed in just over a year. WeCrashed – a very prescient title for the viewer unfamiliar with the true story being told in this miniseries – is once again based on a successful podcast, in this case “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork«, from Wondery, adapted to television by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. It is interesting that such a story ended up on Apple TV+, the platform of one of the largest OTTs in the world.

WeCrashed he’s not afraid to show how one man’s charisma – “an immigrant entrepreneur,” as Adam likes to call himself – can sell a project that isn’t even clear what it is, to potential investors, employees and the like. Emblematic in this sense are, on the one hand, the founding partner of WeWork, Miguel (Kyle Marvin) and Rebekah herself, who end up falling prey to Adam’s fascination, only to later move away from him. A kind of “toxic” attraction and codependency. Leto’s magnetism, with his accent, and Hathaway’s charm, with his snobbish and insecure tone, are the true engine of a series that shows dynamics, in part, already seen in other stories of great “geniuses” or “visionaries” of our time, but at the same time shows a sincere affection beneath the madness of public figures -as it happened in Pam & Tommy-. Adam and Rebekah’s is also a love story that ended up on the pages of the newspapers but was consummated at home and/or at work.

A company that was a community, almost a “cult” in a way, with its gurus at the helm professing truths that went beyond the common canons of society and economics, and even education. WeCrashed moves between nods to the Over-The-Top world, to technology, to the exaggeration that wealth and luxury entail (like Adam’s three assistants, each with precise tasks different from those of the others), to the new age philosophy given by spiritualism and Rebekah’s profession as a yoga teacher before meeting Adam. All of these influences and hints can be felt from the opening credits, with the utopian white unicorn running through the brightly lit co-working spaces that will be the backdrop to WeWork’s quiet rise and fall. A cast enriched with names like America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle to act as a counterpart -also ideological- to Leto and Hathaway.

Where to watch Wecrashed?

The series is available on Apple TV Plus.