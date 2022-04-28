luxurious! Reese Witherspoon is the richest actress in the world

Reese witherspoon is one of the most loved and famous celebrities of Hollywood who has built his success primarily through his talent reflected in film productions and stellar appearances on television shows.

However, few know that acting has not been the only medium with which he has created his millionaire empire and has raised its popularity internationally.

And it is that Whiterspoon recently became the richest actress in the world for business within the Hollywood industry beyond acting.

According to Forbes estimates, Reese in 2021 has a fortune of $400 million dollars, almost twice the fortune which was recorded in 2019.

The celebrity doubled her wealth after betting on stories starring women brought to the big screen by a media company she founded and later sold shares to the company. Blackstone.

Hello Sunshine de Witherspoon was founded in 2016 exclusively to produce female-led content such as Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere, In addition to content like this, the company bets on adaptations of American best sellers written by women.