Kendal Jenner and 818 Tequila support Mexican communities through agave

Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila brand formed an alliance with SACRED, a non-profit association; in order to bring infrastructure to Mexican communities, through an agave-based brick manufacturing program.

818 Tequila, brand owned by Kendall Jenner, supermodel, actress, influencer and businesswoman; will work side by side with SACRED, an association seeking improve the quality of life in the Mexican communities where the agave is cultivated.

Together, 818 Tequila and SACREDthey created the “Bricks 818 Program” or in its original language “818 Bricks Program”what uses agave fiber and environmentally friendly techniques to produce these bricks and to be able to build in these communities the infrastructure that they most need.

Learn more about this project and the support that 818 Tequila, Kendall Jenner and SACRED are bringing to the communities that are dedicated to the manufacture of 100% Mexican beverages., like tequila.

818 Tequila and SACRED support Mexican communities that work with agave

Re-construction of a building that fell due to an earthquake in charge of the programs that SACRED organizes.

Grupo Solave ​​is the Jalisco distillery for the manufacture of 818 Tequila combining traditional methods for manufacturing with environmentally friendly processeswhat has been worth 16 recognitions in 6 international competitionsincluding the World Tequila Awards.

SACRED is a non-profit association in whose name its main objective is written: Rescuing the agave for cultural purposes; recreational, educational and developmental.

The communities dedicated to working the agave are the first to receive support from SACRED, where through different programs help replant the agave; build libraries and even repair earthquake damage.

Concerned about the environment, climate change and the needs of the communities that work the agave, SACRED formed an alliance with 818 Tequila. Learn about the actions they took to bring progress and development to these places in Mexico, below.

818 Bricks Program: An alliance between 818 Tequila and SACRED for Mexico

sacred.mx Bricks made with agave manufacturing waste by SACRED and 818 Tequila.

Together they created the “Bricks 818 Program” either “818 Bricks Program”which uses the agave fiberwater that no longer has use (apparently) and adobe, among other components that do not harm the environment; to make bricks with which to build schools, libraries and all the infrastructure that Mexican communities that work with agave need.

“It is an honor to be able to work alongside 818 Tequilaespecially in the manufacture of these bricks to support rural Mexican communities. Our main goal is to support the communities that are integral to the production of agave.; with the hope of giving a livelihood to those who through their wisdom and ancient techniquesthey are in charge of producing tequila, mezcal, etc” Lou Bank, Founder and Executive Director of SACRED

sacred.mx Agave plantations, a project supported by SACRED.

“Continuing with the mission of finding different ways to support Amatitán and the entire community where our tequila is made; we have the pleasure of working with SACREDwhich has established strong relationships with those who work the agave. At 818 Tequila, we want to create a new sustainability standard while giving back a little of what they give us to those who are integral to the manufacturing process of our product” Mike Novy, President and Chief Operating Officer at 818 Tequila.

