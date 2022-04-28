Johnny Depp Was Caught Coloring During Amber Heard’s Trial And It Goes Viral On TikTok – CINEMABLEND

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to give something to talk about, but this time it was not the evidence of the stormy relationship between this pair that caught the public’s attention: the actor was caught coloring in full court.

In recent weeks, the controversial trial for defamation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has kept the fans of each interpreter on the edge of their seats due to the live broadcast of this case, in addition to the evidence and statements that confirm the stormy relationship that this lived. pair. However, the protagonist of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the Pirates of the Caribbean saga decided… draw and color in front of the judge and the lawyers?

Everything arose from a clip that barely exceeds a minute in length and was shared on TikTok by the user The G Family. The images show Johnny Depp sitting next to his lawyer, Benjamin Chew, while the trial was carried out as normal until the actor told him He shows his notebook to his legal defender, who puts on his glasses to see better and they immediately laugh, of course in a hidden way.



The G Family This is the video that went viral on TikTok.



When the camera manages to zoom in on the piece of paper, it is clear that it was a yellow drawing. According to an article in The New York Post, This moment happened when the attendees were waiting for the witness, Tara Roberts, property manager on the actor’s island, to join the trial.



AFP Johnny Depp’s drawings during the trial.



Although this is not the first time that Depp has decided to draw and color what appear to be simple doodles in the middle of the case; the most recent act led the actor to take a marker, this time purple and pink, this while the jury of the case arrived. At the moment, Amber Heard has not yet shared her version of events.