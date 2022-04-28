Johnny Depp vs Amber. Private island administrator recalls fight

Digital Millennium and AP Agency

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to throw turbulent moments for the couple, like the one they shared Tara Robertswho managed the actor’s private island in the Bahamas.

She testified that she never saw the celebrity with any kind of bruises. Her testimony also provided the memory of a fight between the actors that occurred in 2015.

The island had a staff of four, including Roberts, though Depp was only there a few times a year. It highlights that a section of the coast was named Brando Beach in honor of the actor with whom Depp collaborated in the past.

Roberts testified about an incident that occurred when Depp and his family had one last outing on a yacht before selling it to author JK Rowling.

Under cross-examination, Roberts acknowledged that Depp passed out face down in the sand and arranged for a helicopter to pick up some passengers after the yacht ride turned unpleasant.

Do you remember that Mr. Depp passed out in the sand first?” asked the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

“I remember he passed out on the beach,” Roberts admitted.

The manager also recalled a fight, which occurred in 2015, in which the actress was “clawing” Depp.

“She was insulting him and in the middle of this attack I heard her say specifically: ‘Your career is over’, ‘No one is going to hire you’, ‘You’re finished’, ‘Fat’, ‘You’ll die a lonely man’, and also yelling things that were incomprehensible.”

Amber was “brutally trying to get (Depp) back in the house,” Roberts said. “I was worrying about what was going to happen and I felt it was best to get it out of there.” Roberts added that after this discussion saw Depp with a “mark on his nose”.

“During this entire incident, I never saw Johnny hit Amber or push her back, nor did he physically react to the attacks.Tara assured.

Roberts noted that Johnny told him that Amber had “thrown a can in his face, giving him a cut.”

