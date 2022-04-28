Johnny Depp suspects that Amber Heard’s daughter could be Elon Musk’s

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard continue in trial, where the actor pointed out that Elon Musk could be the father of the only daughter of the actress.

The famous questioned the identity of the father of Oonagh Paige Heard, who was born a year ago by rented belly. The actress and the billionaire had a relationship where they shared dinners and trips, but Amber was still married to Depp.

In 2018, the relationship between Amber Heard and Elon Musk ended, according to the Mail On Sunday newspaper, it would have been by the artist’s decision, but during their love affair they created embryos and, according to The Mirror, a friend of Heard’s mother claimed that Musk was suing the actress in an attempt to destroy the embryos.

Now, Amber is the only guardian of the girl, but Depp assured that the sperm donor could be the owner of Twitter, with whom his wife was unfaithful.

Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of reprimanding him

It was during a trial that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor indicated that a year after getting married, Amber Heard began to blame him for everything and let him know that he was to blame for what was happening in their relationship.

