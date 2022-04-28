Johnny Depp suspects that Amber Heard’s daughter could be Elon Musk’s

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard continue in trial, where the actor pointed out that Elon Musk could be the father of the only daughter of the actress.

The famous questioned the identity of the father of Oonagh Paige Heard, who was born a year ago by rented belly. The actress and the billionaire had a relationship where they shared dinners and trips, but Amber was still married to Depp.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker