Johnny Depp lost role in Pirates of the Caribbean for Amber: former agent

Johnny Depp was removed from the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean by domestic abuse allegations made by Amber Heard, said this Wednesday former Hollywood Agent, supporting the actor’s lawsuit against his ex-wife.

“My opinion is that it was related to the accusations that Amber has made“, said Christian Carino, who works for Creative Arts Agency, in a videotaped statement in Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Honey said that Disney never explicitly stated that Depp would be removed from the franchise. pirates due to allegations of domestic abuse, but that he was “understood”.

Depp, who testified earlier on his own, blamed Heard’s accusations for the loss of his lucrative role in pirates like the captain Jack Sparrow.

Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk

Carino, former fiancé of Lady Gaga, was also questioned about Heard’s relationship with the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Muskwhich followed her divorce from Depp in 2017.

Depp’s lawyers read aloud August 2017 text messages between Carino and Heard, who starred in the movie Aquaman.

“Dealing with the breakup. I hate when things go public. Look, I’m so sad,” Heard said in a message about the end of her relationship with Musk.

“You weren’t in love with him and you told me a thousand times that you were just filling up space.”, answered Carino. “Why would you be sad if you weren’t in love with him to begin with?”

Heard replied: “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover on my own time.”

Asked by a Depp attorney if Heard was referring to Musk or Depp, Carino said, “I don’t know.”

He also gave her some advice. “You could avoid all this if you stopped dating famous people”, said. “You can be with a great man who is not famous.”

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard

Depp filed a defamation case against Heard for a column he wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which he described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, 36, never named Depp, 58, but the actor is suing her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The Texas-born Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Depp filed the libel suit in the US after losing a separate libel case in London in November 2020, which he brought against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”.

