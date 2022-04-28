Jennifer Aniston talks about the ‘eternal’ impact of the series ‘Friends’

The Hollywood superstar, Jennifer Aniston, recently spoke about the importance and transcendence that the series has had for the public friendswhere she played the role of Rachel Green, the lost bride and runaway in her twenties who runs away from her family and ends up living together with monica (Courtney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Ross (David Schwimmer) Y Chandler (Matthew Perry).

While I was talking with InStyle the 52-year-old actress spoke about the show’s lasting legacy, noting that its impact is ‘everlasting’.

In this regard Anisto said: “This is eternal. It’s not just in the ether or in a TV you’ve walked past, but in our actual bodies: our DNA, our bloodstream, our cells.”

“It was an experience of Unicorn. For whatever reason, we were all in the right place at the right time, and we created something that put his little flag in the hearts of many people around the world,” he continued.

Aniston further revealed that he is now unable to imagine a universe in which he does not play the character of Rachel Green. “Just a little moment, a last minute audition [para Friends] which I got at 6 o’clock the night before I had to be there, and boom,” he added.

American actress Jennifer Aniston poses during the premiere of the film ‘Christmas Party at the Office’ at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California (USA), on December 7, 2016. EFE/Jimmy Morrison

life after friends

The show completely changed their lives and catapulted them to world fame, and the fandom of the show only continues to grow as new generations learn about the success of the series through streaming platforms. streaming.

The long-awaited reunion finally aired in May of this year, and the special event marked the first time in 17 years that the entire cast was together in the same room. Aniston remember that they themselves, the protagonists of the series, promised never to let so much time go by again.

“We really committed to each other“, He says. “we think‘That’s the last time we waited that long just to see each other.'” And as much as the show lives on for all viewers, whether through reunions or reunions, the experiences of the cast making the show have also been stayed with them.