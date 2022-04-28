Get to know Camila Cabello’s routine for makeup that reflects self-love

The name of the singer and actress, Camila Cabello, It is one of the most talked about lately among celebrities. Cabello, has not stopped growing in the artistic world, accumulating millions of followers, who support her at every step and follow her advice. Therefore, if you are one of his fans, today we bring you the Camila’s routine for a makeup that reflects self-love.

Camila is one of the singers who has promoted self-love the most. In addition, it has been characterized by breaking paradigms of a generation of women, reminding each girl how important self-confidence is. Without a doubt, her self-love message has influenced many.

In addition to promoting self-love in songs, stories and even in his recent movie “Cinderella”, Camila has now shared her skincare and makeup routine in a video for Vogue, which also goes hand in hand with feeling good about yourself and we bring it to you:

Camila Cabello Beauty Routine

Before a makeup routine you must prepare your skin. Therefore, Camilia begins by cleaning her face using the Osmosis brand MD Purify Cleanser ($94). Once she washes it off with plenty of water, she proceeds to use Osea cosmetics brand Sea Vitamin Boost Spray ($38) to hydrate it.

After using these two products, she carefully applied the Osea Eye Gel Serum ($60) to the contour of her eyes and the L’Oreal Paris hyaluronic acid ($12.95) to the rest of her face. He expressed that he loves the texture of the serums.

Cabello recounted her experience when she was a teenager and suffered from a severe acne breakout. She confessed that back then, she was in a girl band and felt very insecure when people came up to take photos with her. The laser treatments helped her a lot and since then she protects her skin even more.

The singer continued her routine with Osea’s Atmosphere Protection Cream ($48) moisturizer and then used Osea’s Advanced Protection Cream ($108), which she claimed had helped get rid of blackheads. In fact, she confessed that nowadays she rarely exfoliates her skin, as she always keeps it hydrated.

Finally, to finish preparing her face, Cabello used Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask (24.99), a balm that she usually applies to her lips before putting on makeup.

Let’s start with the makeup!

For Camila, sunscreen is very important, her mom always recommended it and now she hates when her skin gets sunburned. Therefore, she starts her makeup using a base that has SPF 30 and distributes it all over her face using a beauty blender. Then, she applies concealer to her under eye circles, nose, and cheeks.

While doing her makeup, the celebrity revealed that she used to feel insecure about the droopy shape of her eyes, but now she feels much more comfortable with them as she thinks they look great with a different shape.

The blush that Camila includes in her makeup routine is from Westman Atelier ($48), she loves stick blushes. For her eyebrows, she uses Brown Lamination Gel by Patrick Ta ($26). She then applies Dior highlighter ($50) to her cheekbones.

For her eyes, she uses Armani Eyes to Kill Quads ($45) eyeshadow palette, curls her lashes, and uses L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise mascara ($12.95). On his lips, apply Patrick Ta gloss ($35) and L’Oreal glow Paradise ($9.99). Cabello finished her makeup by sealing it with Patrick Ta’s On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray ($30).

During the tutorial, Camila confessed that during the pandemic she began to heal many aspects of herself. She began to attend therapies and practice the technique of mindfulness, which helped her feel better. In addition, she thinks that more and more women rely on beauty and makeup, and it’s not about boys or beauty standards, it’s about taking care of themselves and feeling good.

Here we leave your video:

