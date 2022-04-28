Gabriel Ferrater’s ‘Cambra de la tardor’ is not forgotten, nor is good sex

Let’s put ourselves in situation. There are two lovers, embracing and naked, locked inside a small space about which we don’t know much, since what matters is the relationship between what happens inside and what happens outside. And between the two of them, of course. We are not talking, however, of Rose and Jack of titanica making love inside that vintage car five minutes before the ship hits an iceberg, but of the two protagonists of a poem, although they could be Kate Winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio, of course. Or any of us, looking at it well. We are at the end of September, or maybe the beginning of October; he, pensive after making love, amuses himself observing the slits of light that enter through the blind, still half lowered because it touches the midday sun. It is here, precisely, starting from this “not completely closed” shutter, that the creator of everything, gabriel ferraterstart building chamber of lateness, one of the best known poems of his work and surely the most elegant erotic poem in Catalan literature of the 20th century.



Poem “Cambra de la tardor” Gabriel Ferrater (Edicions 62)

Let’s say it clearly, passionate love is ineffable because it builds magical universes that isolate us from the world, that’s why making love is always entering a chamber in which there is nothing more than two people willing to share their pleasure. To share the most supreme of intimacies. To inhabit the body of the other. In short, to escape from the outside in a sensual and ineffable way, be it in a hotel room, in an old car parked in the hold of a transatlantic liner or in the bathroom of a nightclub. That is why you could be one of the two people in the poem, because we have all lived, at one time or another, a similar situation: the cigarette after the fornication, the silence while they caress some hair and the lament, dearly concealed, for the evidence that that precious moment at some point or another will end. What will remain of all that? How long will it persist in memory? And above all, what is the strength of the scars of love? These are the questions that the poet from Reus explores in the poem, published in 1962 within give nuces pueris.

Let’s get fully into it, then. Let’s go back to where we were. We said that the blind is the border between the inner world, timeless, and the outer world, tied to the present. That is why the blind, “like a repressed fear of falling to the ground”, does not separate them from the air: the two lovers know that there is life beyond the window, but they are reluctant to pay attention to what is happening outside, since the only autumn they feel real is the one that exists within their four walls. Ferrater builds from autumn a metonymy that serves the two lovers to reflect on who they are. Or rather, what they are about, because if the poem talks about anything, it is about how the passage of time has also been transforming the intense love relationship between the protagonists, two people whose light is gradually dying , which was the color of honey, and is now apple scent color.” What color is the aroma of apple, however? Indeed: none, since it does not exist. This synesthesia, so typical in the poetry of Charles Baudelaireinforms us of what we already sensed: what happens inside the camera is an ineffable world that is only real for the two of them, since, obviously, light can never smell a color.

The poem understands itself and we all know how intense and sweet it is to enter this momentary “airplane mode” that is life during the before, during and after intercourse.

It is because of this disconnection between the exterior and the interior, too, that she affirms that today she does not hear the masons singing when they are building a house on the corner. As if the only thing that could be heard inside this chamber was the silence of the two of them, of bitten tongues and sewn lips. Thus, if the figure of the apple links us with Joseph Carnerthat of the camera transformed into a world with its own entity does so with Carles Riba and his book three suitesin which the grandfather of Pau Riba he writes a very interesting smoke of his grandson’s songs and poetizes passionate love inside a closed room with a secrecy as powerful as that of the scene in titanica. Let’s not freak out, though: neither james cameron never read those verses A nu i uns ulls to decide to describe the female orgasm with one hand slipping on misted glass, nor do we need to know by heart the history of Catalan literature preceding Ferrater to feel ourselves inside this chamber, since the poem understands itself and we all know how it is of intense and sweet entering the momentary “airplane mode” that is life during before, during and after intercourse.

For us, humble readers who in this 2022 have begun to read Ferrater’s poems as if the world were to end, there is a moment when reading the text in which everything begins to fall and become slow and dense, exactly like the honey. We know that there is a world outside, yes, but nevertheless we are witnessing the last minutes of a loving moment from which all the leaves are falling little by little, as in that song by Jacques Prevért called The dead fuilles and that, according to Jaime Gil de BiedmaFerrater liked it so much. This is how we reach the end of the text, where if before we had read that “the heart forgets”, now we read that “the body remembers” and that she still has “the skin half of the sun, half of the moon”, which is the most poetic way ever written in Catalan to define something as simple as that after a summer in Cadaqués – which is where Ferrater and his lover spent the summer – Helena Valenti-, the body shows the mark of the swimsuit on the golden tan of the skin.



James Cameron’s tweet about the hand in Titanic

Thus, with this image, so simple and at the same time so metaphorical, is how this monumental poem written in ten syllables closes: telling us that the past is a scar that always leaves a mark on the present, just like the sun does on the skin. Just like Rose’s hand in the mythical car of titanica, which twenty-five years later, according to James Cameron, still shows a handprint on dusty glass. Just like the verses of Gabriel Ferrater, which fifty years after his death continue to describe from the past the loving passion that we would never want to stop living in the future. That’s why we don’t forget them and that’s why this chamber It has been an essential part of the sexual education of many Catalans for half a century: because Ferrater not only gave us the opportunity to enter it whenever we want, but to make it our own and to build autumn rooms wherever and whenever. Without poetry, perhaps, but with the poetry of sharing the intimate space with whom we most desire, which is something even more beautiful than a poem.