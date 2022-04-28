Fortnite: TheGrefg launches a tournament without construction with streamers

TheGrefg announced his Fortnite tournament with streamers. It will be called “Zero Bricklayers”, it will be in the mode without construction and will deliver 50 thousand dollars in prizes

Recently, the Battle Royale enhanced its popularity thanks to its new game mode, zero construction. For this reason, the Spanish streamer, TheGrefgad his Fortnite tournament called “Zero Masons” with recognized streamers from all communities. the competition it will be this thursdaywill not allow the participation of professional players and will award $50,000 in prizes.

After a few weeks since I promised you, I can finally announce it: 🏆 I present to you my Build-Free Fortnite Tournament “ZERO MASONRIES” for streamers! 🏆 – Thursday at 19:00

– $50,000 in prizes

– No PROS or Tryhards If you would like to participate, answer me 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZzbGFYFyYS — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) April 26, 2022

Initially, Epic Games released the mode “Zero construction” temporarily in Fortnite. However, this It was very well received by the community., even considerably increased the number of players. This was because hehe construction tool became very relevant in the Battle Royale, what it made a lot of difference when facing an experienced player with a new one. Consequently, large number of users lost their interest in the game, so no build mode got his attention again. Taking advantage of this, TheGrefg officially announced his Fortnite tournament in this mode, of which only streamers will participate.

The first 60 participants confirmed for the Tournament

In his broadcast this Wednesday, TheGrefg confirmed the first 60 participants who will be playing their tournament. In addition, he announced that he is still in talks to define the remaining 40 names that will make up the list. On the other hand, the popular Spanish streamer also announced the format What will the tournament have and How will the distribution of the 50 thousand dollars be?. As he explained in his broadcast, the tournament will exclude professionals and those streamers who have many hours in battle royale. This is because it will be sought that the players have a good competitive experience.

Zero Masons tournament format

The tournament will consist of a total of 5 gamesall in no-build mode, though with different modalities. The first two games will be played in the solo modewhile the rest will be in duo, trio and Squad, one in each mode. In this case, TheGrefg clarified that the teams will be chosen by the participants themselveswhile those that do not find partners will be paired randomly.

Distribution of prizes

1st and 2nd game (solitaire): 8 thousand dollars for each winner

3rd game (duo): 4 thousand dollars for each winner

4th game (trio): $2,666 for each winner

5th game (squad): 2 thousand dollars for each winner

Player with the most kills: 10 thousand dollars for the player with the highest record for kills in a single match

Of course, the tournament will be broadcast through TheGrefg’s channel, who decided not to participate in it to cast it. The streamer set the start of the tournament for this Thursday at 12:00 /13:00 /14:00 /19:00 although the transmission will start a little earlier for the previous